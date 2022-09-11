ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rep. Karen Bass Says Her Firearms Were Swiped In L.A. Home Burglary

By Ben Blanchet
 5 days ago

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif) said two firearms were stolen from her Los Angeles residence in a burglary on Friday.

Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and a California representative since 2011, wrote in a statement that she discovered the burglary on Friday and called the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance.

She said that two “safely and securely stored” firearms were stolen although cash, electronics and other valuables were not taken in the burglary.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said.

The burglary at Bass’ residence comes in a year where there’s been a 15.1% increase of burglaries compared to those last year reported to the Los Angeles Police Department .

Bass’ spokesperson Sarah Leonard Sheahan told The Los Angeles Times that Bass owned the firearms, which she alleged were registered to the mayoral candidate but she has never looked to obtain a permit to carry.

johnmilnerAG73
5d ago

Took the firearms but left the cash and jewelry.... Hmm... Congress woman Bass made a point to frame the theft that way in her official statement... Hmm... Interesting and unusual...

wiliam brown
4d ago

so if they were stored safely and secured how were they stolen, but nothing else touched? criminals most of the time are opportunistic. they will take what is easy to get and easy to sell. I call 100% bs on this.

