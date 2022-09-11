Medina hands Hoban first girls soccer loss in tight game; Twinsburg smashes Blazers

GIRLS SOCCER

Medina 1, Archbishop Hoban 0

All-American Olivia Sipsock assisted Mollie Lawrence on Saturday to help the Bees hand the Knights (7-1) their first loss of the season.

Brooke Blomquist was fantastic in goal for the Bees (4-1) with five saves in a nonleague game.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for Medina.

"We were anticipating a high-energy team," Bees coach Jason Rutkowski said. "To overcome their play in the first 20 minutes really set the tone for the game. They are a good side and we are pleased with the result."

Twinsburg 5, Hathaway Brown 0

Playing front of more than 100 future Tigers, Twinsburg (7-0) put on a show with a five-goal win over the Blazers (2-4-2).

Midfeidler Bree Banach score two goals in the first half off a couple of hustle plays. She stole the ball from a Blazer defender and raced in to score in sixth minute. In the 34th minute, Jadyn Harris ran down a long ball and sent it to the center, allowing Banach to smash it home.

Harris made it 3-0 in the 45th minute, dancing her way through the box before shooting low. Arriah Gilmer completed the rout with goals in the 56th and 65th minutes.

Twinsburg dominated 9-0 in shots on goal, and three Tiger goaltenders combined for the shutout.

"I thought Hathaway Brown did a good job tactically trying to slow us down," Twinsburg coach John Garber said. "Our front line made a good adjustment at the half and it worked for us. Bree's first goal was a great way for us to start."

CVCA 3, Field 0

Hannah Koons, Chloe Kroslak and Sam Anderson scored for the Royals (4-2-1), who held the Falcons (2-5-1) to two shots.

Ellet 5, Cuyahoga Falls 2

Charisma Smith notched a hat trick and Rachel Wenzel scored twice and had two assists to give the Orangemen multi-point games. Morgan Bowe and Lilli Plovic scored for the Black Tigers.

Highland 4, Wadsworth 0

Vanezza Zufall scored twice for the Hornets and added an assist in a win over the Grizzlies. Grace Madison and Mya Gargano also scored as Highland opened things up with three second-half goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Copley 5, Perry 1

Landon Antal (2 goals, 1 assist), Anthony Worner (1, 1) and Collin Link (1, 2) had multi-point games for Copley (4-1-2) in a nonleague game.

Hudson 2, Revere 1

Will Hallis and Noah Zappone scored goals for the Explorers (6-1-1). Ryan Brown tallied one for the Minutemen (4-1) in this nonleague match between Suburban League powers.

Medina 6, Wadsworth 0

The Bees (3-2-2) snapped a four-game winless streak thanks to a hat trick from Owen Alber and goals from Nate Werthmuller, Jacob Hutz and Kyler O’Reilly against the Grizzlies (5-2-1).

Walsh Jesuit 3, North Canton Hoover 0

Brady Catanzarite had a goal and assist for the Warriors. Xavier Munro and Carter Madden also scored in nonleague action.

North Royalton 1, Archbishop Hoban 0

Colin Rieger scored a first-half goal for the Bears (3-3) and Brendan Tabachnick (3 saves) made it hold up against the Knights.

GIRLS GOLF

Suburban League Tournament

Two familiar champions emerged Saturday from the third Suburban League Tournament Saturday at Fox Den Golf Club in Stow.

In the National Conference, Nordonia will have the advantage heading into the final league tournament. The Knights won National title with a score of 305, setting a new school record for an 18-hole score. Hudson was close behind with a 308, and Stow was third with 328.

Christina Nagy and Julia Gulla led the Knights with rounds of 73. They shared medalist honors with Stow's Gabriella Berlingieri on her home course.

In the American Conference, Highland has a commanding lead, after winning their third consecutive league tournament. The Hornets cruised to the win with a score of 314, 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Kent Roosevelt.

Highland's Isabella Goyette claimed her third consecutive medalist honor in style. Her round of 70 was the best by any play in either division and put her six strokes ahead of Aurora's Gracyn Vidovic.

The final girls Suburban League golf tournament is set for Sept. 28 at Brookledge Golf Course.

− Compiled by Jeff Deckerd, Don Coughlin, Michael Leonard and Brad Bournival

FOOTBALL

Late Friday's Scoring Summaries

CVCA 42, CANTON SOUTH 36 (OT)

South 0 14 22 0 0 — 36

CVCA 15 7 0 14 6 — 42

CVCA: Kopec 45 run (Warren kick)

CVCA: Snider 1 run (Levak run)

CS: Fricke 1 run (run failed)

CVCA: Snider 34 run (Warren kick)

CS: Williams 37 pass from Snyder (Snyder run)

CS: Williams 22 pass from Snyder (Fitzgibbon pass from Snyder)

CS: Snyder 8 run (White kick)

CS: Pugh 19 pass from Snyder (White kick)

CVCA: Snider 35 run (kick failed)

CVCA: Snider 4 run (Snider run)

CVCA: Snider 10 run

South CVCA

First Downs 16 19

Rushing 20-64 57-380

Passing 20-38-351-0 1-3-5-0

Records 2-2 3-1

FAIRLESS 31, NORTHWEST 28

Fairless 0 14 14 3 — 31

Northwest 7 7 7 7 — 28

NW: Miraglia 1 run (kick good)

Fai.: Colucci 1 run (Wickham kick)

Fai.: Conley 19 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick)

NW: Beichler 10 pass from Badger (kick good)

Fai.: Colucci 1 run (Wickham kick)

NW: Miraglia 1 run (kick good)

Fai.: Pumneo 45 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick)

NW: Miraglia 30 run (kick good)

Fai.: FG Wickham 26

Fairless Northwest

First Downs 19 16

Rushing 21-60 41-217

Passing 24-31-323-0 9-14-23-0

Records 4-0 2-2

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 34, LOUISVILLE 8

Louisville 0 0 0 8 — 8

Hoover 21 0 13 0 — 34

NCH: Dyrlund 57 run (Kish kick)

NCH: Dyrlund 31 run (Kish kick)

NCH: Griguolo 2 run (Kish kick)

NCH: FG Kish 24

NCH: FG Kish 28

NCH: Braucher 47 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick)

Lou.: Cruse 7 run (Essik run)

Louisville Hoover

First Downs 11 13

Rushing 27-136 31-162

Passing 10-19-112-0 11-16-180-0

Records 1-3 3-1

REVERE 21, CUYAHOGA FALLS 7

Revere 0 7 0 14 — 21

Cuy. Falls 0 0 0 7 — 7

Rev.: Klein 9 run (Caranna kick)

Rev.: Read 11 run (Caranna kick)

CF: Cargill 8 run (Fenwick kick)

Rev.: Klein 19 run (Caranna kick)

Revere Cuy. Falls

Records 2-2, 1-0 1-3, 0-1

WOOSTER 35, MANSFIELD MADISON 7

Wooster 7 0 14 14 — 35

Madison 0 0 0 7 — 7

Woo.: Chamberlin 4 run (Russell kick)

Woo.: Meese 72 punt return (Russell kick)

Woo.: Morgan 32 pass from Snowbarger (Russell kick)

Mad.: Myers 25 pass from Kuhn (Jamieson kick)

Woo.: Walker 40 interception return (Russell kick)

Woo.: Walker 3 pass from Snowbarger (Russell kick)

Wooster Madison

First Downs 10 7

Rushing 37-150 13-20

Passing 13-19-111-0 17-36-116-2

Records 3-1, 1-0 0-4, 0-1

Schedule

WEEK 5

Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance (3-1) at Canton Central Catholic (2-2)

Brecksville (0-4, 0-1) at Stow (1-3, 0-0)

Canton McKinley (0-4, 0-1) at Green (3-1, 1-0)

Cleveland St. Ignatius (3-0) at Archbishop Hoban (4-0)

Cloverleaf (3-1, 1-0) at Field (2-2, 1-0)

Copley (1-3, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-3, 0-1)

Coventry (3-1, 0-1) at Springfield (0-4, 0-1)

Crestwood (1-3) at Beachwood (1-3)

Cuyahoga Falls (1-3, 0-1) at Aurora (3-1, 1-0)

CVCA (3-1, 0-0) at Triway (3-1, 1-0)

East (1-3) at North Royalton (2-2)

Euclid (0-4, 0-0) at Brunswick (1-3, 0-0)

Firestone (0-4) at Cleveland John Marshall (2-2)

GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 0-0)

Highland (4-0, 1-0) at Barberton (2-2, 1-0)

Hillsdale (1-3, 0-1) at Chippewa (1-3, 0-1)

Hudson (4-0, 1-0) at Wadsworth (3-1, 1-0)

Lake (4-0) at Louisville (1-3)

Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) at Massillon (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Manchester (0-4) at Canton South (2-2)

Mogadore (3-0) at Lucas (3-1)

Northwest (2-2, 0-1) at Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1)

Norton (3-1, 1-0) at Woodridge (2-2, 1-0)

Orrville (2-2, 1-0) at Fairless (4-0, 1-0)

Ravenna (2-2, 0-1) at Streetsboro (2-2, 0-1)

Revere (2-2, 1-0) at Tallmadge (3-1, 0-1)

Rootstown (4-0) at Conneaut (3-1)

Sandusky (2-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-1)

Strongsville (2-2, 0-1) at Medina (3-1, 0-0)

Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Nordonia (4-0, 1-0)

Walsh Jesuit (3-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2-2)

Warren JFK (4-0) at Marlington (0-4)

Warrensville Heights (0-4) at Ellet (1-3)

Windham (1-2) at St. Thomas Aquinas (0-4)

Wooster (3-1, 1-0) at Lexington (1-3, 1-0)

---

Saturday's Games

Carrollton (3-1) at Garfield (1-3), 1 p.m.

Cleveland Benedictine (0-4) at Buchtel (0-4), 1 p.m.

SOCCER

BOYS

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

COPLEY 5, PERRY 1

Halftime: Copley, 1-0. Goals: Antal (C) 2, Worner (C), Luecke (C), Link (C), Riley (P). Assists: Link (C) 2, Worner (C) 2, Antal (C). Shots on goal: Cop., 12-2. Corner kicks: Cop., 8-2. Saves: Hoxha (C) 1, Dougherty (C) 0; Secrest (P) 7. JV Score: Copley, 4-0.

Records: Copley 4-1-2; Perry 3-3.

GLENOAK 6, FIRESTONE 0

Halftime: GlenOak, 1-0. Goals: Reale (GO), Domer (GO), Thompson (GO), Haymaker (GO), Macdonald (GO), Carl (GO). Assists: Ajebe (GO), Thompson (GO), Franz (GO). Shots on goal: GO, 12-1. Corner kicks: GO, 7-0. Saves: Richards (GO) 1.

Records: GlenOak 3-2-3; Firestone 0-6.

HUDSON 2, REVERE 1

Halftime: Hudson, 2-0. Goals: Hallis (H), Zappone (H), Brown (R). Assists: Robledo (H), Rowell (H). Shots on goal: Hud., 5-3. Corner kicks: Hud., 5-3. Saves: Cunningham (R) 3; Enos (H) 2.

Records: Revere 4-1, 2-0; Hudson 6-1-1, 2-0.

LOUISVILLE 8, NORTHWEST 0

Halftime: Louisville, 2-0. Goals: Dillen (L) 2, Adams (L), Murray (L), Porter-Kovacic (L), Lowder (L), Swope (L), Diller (L). Assists: Porter-Kovacic (L) 2, Johnston (L) 2, Dillen (L), Kibler (L), Gilbert (L). JV Score: Louisville, 7-0.

Records: Louisville 5-1.

NORTH ROYALTON 1, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 0

Halftime: North Royalton, 1-0. Goals: Rieger (NR). Shots on goal: NR, 12-3. Corner kicks: NR, 5-4. Saves: Young (AH) 11; Tabachnick (NR) 3. JV Score: 1-1.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 2-2-4; North Royalton 3-3.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 3, PARMA HEIGHTS HOLY NAME 0

Halftime: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 3-0. Goals: LaTrashe (STVM) 2, Kesler (STVM). Assists: McCray (STVM) 2, Pinto (STVM). Saves: Bertolini (STVM) 1, Koester (STVM) 1.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-1-2.

WALSH JESUIT 3, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 0

Goals: Catanzarite (WJ), Munro (WJ), Madden (WJ). Assists: Mancini (WJ), Catanzarite (WJ), Burke (WJ).

Records: Walsh Jesuit 4-2-2.

Schedule

Monday's Games

Alliance at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Berea-Midpark at CVCA, 7 p.m.

Dover at Perry, 5 p.m.

Manchester at Fairless, 6 p.m.

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Chippewa at Waynedale

Coventry at Ravenna, 5 p.m.

Ellet at Massillon, 6 p.m.

Green at GlenOak

Lake at Jackson

Lake Center Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Medina at Euclid

Mentor at Brunswick

North Canton Hoover at Canton McKinley

Norton at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Solon at Strongsville, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Rootstown

Streetsboro at Field, 5 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Western Reserve Academy at Archbishop Hoban

Woodridge at Cloverleaf, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

CVCA 3, FIELD 0

Halftime: CVCA, 1-0. Goals: Koons (CVCA), Kroslak (CVCA), Anderson (CVCA). Shots on goal: CVCA, 14-0. Corner kicks: CVCA, 3-1.

Records: Field 2-5-1; CVCA 4-2-1.

ELLET 5, CUYAHOGA FALLS 2

Halftime: Ellet, 3-1. Goals: Smith (E) 3, Wenzel (E) 2, Bowe (CF), Plovic (CF). Assists: Wenzel (E) 2, Pinto (E), R. Tucker (E). Shots on goal: Ell., 9-6. Corner kicks: CF, 4-3. Saves: Hawkins (CF) 4; Pierson (E) 4.

Records: Cuyahoga Falls 4-5.

GREEN 2, STOW 2

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Leemaster (G), Taylor (G), Hobart (S), Casenhiser (S). Assists: Bradford (G), Kramer (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 9-8. Corner kicks: Stow, 7-4. Saves: Mancuso (S) 6; Sitko (G) 7. JV Score: Green, 3-0.

HIGHLAND 4, WADSWORTH 0

Halftime: Highland, 1-0. Goals: Zufall (H) 2, Madison (H), Gargano (H). Assists: Zufall (H). Shots on goal: Hig., 12-5. Corner kicks: Hig., 5-4. Saves: Smith (W) 8; Trzaska (H) 5. JV Score: Highland, 2-1.

LOUISVILLE 1, STREETSBORO 0

Halftime: Louisville, 1-0. Goals: Folk (L).

Records: Louisville 4-3.

MEDINA 1, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 0

Goals: Lawrence (M). Assists: Sipsock (M). Shots on goal: AH, 5-4. Corner kicks: Med., 2-1. Saves: Brink (AH) 3; Bloomquist (M) 5. JV Score: Medina, 2-0.

NORDONIA 1, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Garey (Nordonia). Assists: Johnson (Nordonia). Shots on goal: Nor., 8-2.

Records: North Canton Hoover 1-3-1; Nordonia 4-3.

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

CVCA at Northwest

Dover at Perry

Fairless at Manchester

Firestone at Kent Roosevelt

Green at Copley

Independence at Aurora

Louisville at Lake

Massillon at Alliance

New Philadelphia at North Canton Hoover

Revere at Wadsworth

Strongsville at Archbishop Hoban

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Coventry at Ravenna

Norton at Springfield

Southeast at Rootstown, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Field

Waynedale at Chippewa

Woodridge at Cloverleaf

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

Chagrin Falls Tournament

AURORA 25-25, CHAGRIN FALLS 17-17

Kills: Brooke (A) 7. Digs: Emerson (A) 9. Assists: Ollie (A) 18. Service Aces: Emerson (A) 4.

Records: Aurora 7-4.

Firestone Invitational

CLAYMONT 25-25, FIRESTONE 12-12

Kills: Wright (F) 3. Digs: Capper (F) 8. Blocks: Wright (F) 7. Assists: Goggins (F) 5. Service Points: Capper (F) 5. Aces: Capper (F) 2.

Firestone Invitational

COLUMBIA STATION COLUMBIA 27-25, FIRESTONE 25-12

Kills: Myers (F) 7. Digs: Adams (F) 4. Blocks: Wright (F) 5. Assists: Goggins (F) 9. Service Points: Myers (F) 5.

Firestone Invitational

FIRESTONE 25-25, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS LUTHERAN EAST 23-11

Kills: Myers (F) 9. Digs: Williams (F) 4. Blocks: Wright (F) 5. Assists: Goggins (F) 11. Service Points: Capper (F) 11. Aces: Myers (F) 5.

KENT ROOSEVELT 25-25, ELLET 15-16

Kills: Phillips (E) 3, Cherry (E) 3. Digs: Stephanoff (E) 5. Assists: Wright (E) 20. Service Points: Smith (E) 5.

Records: Ellet 3-5; Kent Roosevelt 2-4.

LAKE 25-25, ELLET 13-5

Kills: Cherry (E) 1. Digs: Stephanoff (E) 7. Assists: Wright (E) 21. Service Points: Wright (E) 2, Trowbridge (E) 2.

Records: Ellet 3-4; Lake 3-3.

ORRVILLE 25-25-25, MANCHESTER 10-23-18

Kills: Haley (O) 12. Digs: Warner-Orr (O) 11. Assists: Tuggle (O) 25. Service Points: Tuggle (O) 11. Aces: Tuggle (O) 6. JV Score: Orrville won in three sets.

Chagrin Falls Tournament

TWINSBURG 25-25, AURORA 20-18

Kills: Gecina (A) 8. Digs: Spiesz (A) 14. Assists: Ollie (A) 20. Service Aces: Salgado (A) 1.

Records: Aurora 5-4.

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Field at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Center Christian at Mineral Ridge

Northwest at Canton McKinley

Perry at Canton Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Barberton at Aurora

Brunswick at Solon

Buchtel at Ellet, 6 p.m.

Canton McKinley at Jackson

Cloverleaf at Norton

CVCA at Tuslaw, 6:30 p.m.

East at North, 6 p.m.

Field at Coventry, 6:30 p.m.

Firestone at Garfield, 4:45 p.m.

GlenOak at Green

Highland at Cuyahoga Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Lake at Louisville

Marlington at Alliance, 6 p.m.

Medina at Euclid

Mentor at Strongsville, 6:30 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic at Walsh Jesuit

Nordonia at Stow, 6:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Perry

North Royalton at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Orrville

Our Lady of the Elms at Shaker Heights Laurel School, 5 p.m.

Revere at Copley, 6:30 p.m.

Rootstown at Lake Center Christian

Springfield at Ravenna, 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Warren JFK

Tallmadge at Kent Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Triway at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Twinsburg at Brecksville, 6:30 p.m.

Western Reserve Academy at Cleveland Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Woodridge at Streetsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Wooster at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

Saturday's Results

BRUCE LERCH INVITATIONAL

(At Brecksville High School, Broadview Heights)

Team Results: 1. Nordonia 87; 2. Brecksville 131; 3. Brunswick 132; 4. Aurora 137; 5. Westlake 144; 6. Grafton Midview 150; 7. Twinsburg 152; 8. Pepper Pike Orange 197; 9. Mayfield 235; 10. Parma Heights Holy Name 259; 11. North Royalton 262; 12. Eastlake North 289; 13. Parma Normandy 332; 14. Norton 400; 15. Wickliffe 430; 16. Independence 445; 17. Parma Heights Valley Forge 469; 18. NEO College Prep 616.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Turner (Nordonia) 16:55.1; 2. Bri. Gent (Orange); 3. Gerhart (Nordonia); 4. Bra. Gent (Orange); 5. Will (Aurora); 6. Snyder (Westlake); 7. Makara (Brunswick); 8. Federici (Eastlake North); 9. Diligente (Brunswick); 10. Robinson (Midview).

BUCKEYE INVITATIONAL

(At Buckeye Soccer and Track Complex, Medina)

Team Results: 1. Buckeye 43; 2. Elyria 51; 3. Coventry 68; 4. Berea-Midpark 74; 5. LaGrange Keystone 130; 6. Columbia Station Columbia 135.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. T. Denison (Coventry) 16:41.4; 2. Taylor (Elyria); 3. Jackson (Elyria); 4. Salazar (Buckeye); 5. Doran (Berea-Midpark); 6. Petruna (Buckeye); 7. Rieth (Buckeye); 8. B. Denison (Coventry); 9. Smith (Elyria); 10. Gale (Keystone).

DOVER INVITATIONAL

(At Dover City Park)

Large School Field

Team Results: 1. Indian Valley 46; 2. Dover 75; 3. Canton McKinley 90; 4. Newark Licking Valley 100; 5. Warsaw River View 108; 6. West Branch 117; 7. Carrollton 177; 8. Indian Creek 197.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Carlisle (Indian Valley) 17:57.5; 2. Heil (Indian Valley); 3. Dorris (West Branch); 4. Jones (Dover); 5. West (Meadowbrook); 6. Roberson (Dover); 7. Gearling (McKinley); 8. Corrin (McKinley); 9. Kinsey (Indian Valley); 10. DiFazio (Dover).

SENECA EAST'S STARS, STRIPES AND LIGHTS

(At Seneca East High School, Attica)

Team Results: 1. Westerville North 44; 2. Medina 88; 3. Firestone 100; 4. Cuyahoga Falls 134; 5. Beavercreek 135; 6. Findlay 179; 7. West Chester Lakota West 189; 8. Columbus Bishop Watterson 203; 9. Sunbury Big Walnut 225; 10. Avon 238; 11. Team FCA 277; 12. Tecumseh 353; 13. Olmsted Falls 359; 14. Toledo Waite 449.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Gabelman (W. North) 15:51.02; 2. Bracken (W. North); 3. Julien (Firestone); 4. Jackson (Tecumseh); 5. Norton (C. Falls); 6. Fecher (Beavercreek); 7. Bugner (Medina); 8. Massie (Beavercreek); 9. Burton (FCA); 10. Warnement (Medina).

WALSH JESUIT PAT RITCHIE INVITATIONAL

(At Walsh Jesuit High School, Cuyahoga Falls)

DIVISION I

Team Results: 1. Chardon 51; 2. North Canton Hoover 88; 3. (tie) Perry 102, Revere 102; 5. Stow 116; 6. Austintown Fitch 139; 7. McQuaid Jesuit (NY) 156; 8. Hunting Valley University School 174; 9. Kent Roosevelt 257; 10. Walsh Jesuit 283.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Con. Reed (Perry) 16:00.3; 2. Bentley (Stow); 3. Brown (McQuaid); 4. Hill (Perry); 5. Snider (Chardon); 6. Elango (Revere); 7. Medina (Hoover); 8. Scarberry (Stow); 9. Gumpf (Chardon); 10. Chokshi (Chardon).

DIVISION II-III

Team Results: 1. Chesterland West Geauga 36; 2. CVCA 46; 3. McDonald 120; 4. Field 128; 5. Salem 159; 6. Archbishop Hoban 163; 7. Mineral Ridge 186; 8. Mogadore 207; 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 221; 10. Beachwood 233; 11. Perry (Lake Co.) 249; 12. Garrettsville 291; 13. Westside Christian Academy 332; 14. Geneva 344.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Kearns (West Geauga) 16:06.2; 2. Dienes (West Geauga); 3. Curtis (CVCA); 4. Pappagallo (Mineral Ridge); 5. Madison (Salem); 6. Smith (CVCA); 7. Redle (Hoban); 8. Klase (McDonald); 9. Mitchell (CVCA); 10. Congodn (West Geauga).

GIRLS

Saturday's Results

BRUCE LERCH INVITATIONAL

(At Brecksville High School, Broadview Heights)

Team Results: 1. Brecksville 31; 2. Mayfield 33; 3. Brunswick 101; 4. Nordonia 116; 5. Parma Heights Holy Name 174; 6. North Royalton 186; 7. Twinsburg 224; 8. Norton 260; 9. Parma Normandy 281; 10. Grafton Midview 296; 11. Pepper Pike Orange 300; 12. Eastlake North 303; 13. Independence 308; 14. Wickliffe 331.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Pizem (Brecksville) 20:36.3; 2. Marella (Mayfield); 3. Beery (Nordonia); 4. Bremec (Mayfield); 5. Brown (Brecksville); 6. Fekete (Mayfield); 7. Butler (Brecksville); 8. Graziano (Brecksville); 9. Burkey (Mayfield); 10. Ruth (Brecksville).

BUCKEYE INVITATIONAL

(At Buckeye Soccer and Track Complex, Medina)

Team Results: 1. Berea-Midpark 24; 2. Buckeye 32; 3. Columbia Station Columbia 74; 4. Coventry 122.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Graham (Buckeye) 19:25.9; 2. Br. Bechtel (Berea-Midpark); 3. Dolata (Buckeye); 4. Garr (Berea-Midpark); 5. Ba. Bechtel (Berea-Midpark); 6. Verdell (Berea-Midpark); 7. Gravel (Berea-Midpark); 8. Regiec (Buckeye); 9. Kost (Buckeye); 10. Egli (Columbia).

SENECA EAST'S STARS, STRIPES AND LIGHTS

(At Seneca East High School, Attica)

Team Results: 1. Avon 56; 2. West Chester Lakota West 72; 3. Beavercreek 103; 4. Medina 120; 5. Sunbury Big Walnut 143; 6. Olmsted Falls 195; 7. Amherst Steele 211; 8. Columbus Bishop Watterson 246; 9. Lakewood 283; 10. Chardon 284; 11. Team FCA 295; 12. Westerville North 318; 13. New London 329; 14. Findlay 359; 15. Maplewood 364; 16. Firestone 391; 17. Cuyahoga Falls 426; 18. Tecumseh 486.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Clute (Olmsted Falls) 17:02.68; 2. Prodoehl (Lakota West); 3. Reese (Avon); 4. Landis (New London); 5. Richards (Maplewood); 6. A. Roberts (Beavercreek); 7. M. Roberts (Beavercreek); 8. Harrington (Avon); 9. Razavi (Medina); 10. Mang (Lakota West).

WALSH JESUIT PAT RITCHIE INVITATIONAL

(At Walsh Jesuit High School, Cuyahoga Falls)

DIVISION I

Team Results: 1. Stow 50; 2. Revere 63; 3. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 78; 4. (tie) Perry 106, Painesville Riverside 106; 6. North Canton Hoover 128; 7. Kent Roosevelt 199; 8. Walsh Jesuit 205; 9. Austintown Fitch 238.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Atkinson (Stow) 19:24.3; 2. Diulus (Revere); 3. Blouch (SJA); 4. Dostal (Perry); 5. Ingrassia (Stow); 6. Rowell (SJA); 7. Householder (Perry); 8. Spalding (Fitch); 9. Meech (Revere); 10. Lang (Revere).

DIVISION II-III

Team Results: 1. Salem 59; 2. Mogadore 97; 3. McDonald 106; 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 131; 5. CVCA 139; 6. Cleveland Heights Beaumont School 148; 7. Geneva 190; 8. Garrettsville 229; 9. Field 232; 10. Lake Center Christian 254; 11. Perry (Lake Co.) 259; 12. Mentor Lake Catholic 334; 13. Archbishop Hoban 351; 14. Chesterland West Geauga 364; 15. Westside Christian Academy 444.

Individual Results (Top 10): 1. Hipple (McDonald) 17:55.1; 2. Geiss (Heartland Christian); 3. Weybrecht (Gilmour); 4. Hall (Salem); 5. Ritzman (CVCA); 6. Hopple (Salem); 7. Evangelista (Geneva); 8. Cooley (CVCA); 9. Valenza (Gilmour); 10. Ward (Lake Catholic).

GOLF

GIRLS

Saturday's Result

SUBURBAN LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

(At Fox Den Golf Course, Stow)

American Conference

Team Results: 1. Highland 314; 2. Kent Roosevelt 336; 3. Aurora 339; 4. Revere 383; 5. Tallmadge 393; 6. Copley 410.

Highland: Goyette 70, McKendry 80, Coleman 81, Chada 83.

Roosevelt: Leavery 79, Kost 80, Wood 86, Mineo 91.

Aurora: Vidovic 76, Girn 79, Barry 90, Kraus 94.

Revere: Mahajan 85, Harpley 88, McCauley 105, Zachary 105.

Tallmadge: Lantz 91, Davis 98, Lally 102, Moore 102.

Copley: C. Roush 95, Maxwell 96, H. Roush 105, Wiley 114.

National Conference

Team Results: 1. Nordonia 305; 2. Hudson 308; 3. Stow 328; 4. North Royalton 335; 5. Brecksville 396; 6. Wadsworth 434; 7. Twinsburg 457.

Nordonia: Nagy 73, Gulla 73, Barnes 79, Golembiewski 80.

Hudson: Grant 74, Du 77, Burling 77, Van Bokkelen 80.

Stow: G. Berlingieri 73, O. Berlingieri 78, Ickes 80, Ades 97.

N. Royalton: Shroka 76, White 84, Weatherbie 87, Valenti 88, .

Brecksville: Klodnick 90, Kerner 100, Cho 103, Budinsky 103.

Wadsworth: Kabasky 95, Baughman 109, Williams 114, Reusch 116.

Twinsburg: Anello 104, Wilt 116, Krouse 117, Klepec 120.

