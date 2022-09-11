Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
Senior Drew Boczek is fitting right in on the Morgantown football roster
MORGANTOWN — Coming into the 2022 football season, Morgantown High football senior transfer Drew Boczek was looking to play for his third different school in the last four years. Despit. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU, Neal Brown hope to put bad start to rest
MORGANTOWN — Last Saturday's overtime loss to Kansas sent a ripple effect through the WVU football program as the Mountaineers sit at 0-2 for the first time in 43 years. Now in his four. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Sondra Moser
Sondra Sue Moser, 82, of Morgantown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Madison Center. Born May 28, 1940, in Morgantown, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Fugera Loya and John Loya Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George...
Defense in Depth will not host Big Daddy Guns announcement; new site to be determined
MORGANTOWN — The Big Daddy Guns press event planned for Wednesday evening will not be hosted by Defense in Depth. A representative of Defense in Depth said Tuesday that "an employee, wi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Timothy Conner
Timothy Michael “Mike” Conner II, 38, of River Road, dropped the mic with a peace out and have fun with those earthlings on Sept. 10, 2022. He was born in Morgantown May 18, 1984, the son of Tim and Tamara “Tammy” Conner. He attended University High School but went on to graduate from the South Hampton Institute of Technology after entering the family business and more recently becoming a co-owner in Morgantown Septic with his parents.
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Gloria Zalatoris
Gloria Suzette Lucci Zalatoris was born on May 31, 1943, in Morgantown. She passed away on July 12, 2022, in Houston. She attended St. Frances De Sales High School and later, after raising her children with her husband, she went back to work at Parrot-Ice in Houston. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a longtime member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Klein, Texas.
The Dominion Post
Jack Wilson
Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson. Jack was a lifetime member of the Faith Christian Fellowship Church of Morgantown. Jack is survived...
MUB joins Morgantown Council in approving reservoir recreation agreement
MORGANTOWN -- In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the board of directors for the Morgantown Utility Board joined Morgantown City Council in approving a three-way agreement to bring recreation to MU. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
No clear timeline on remains identification
There is no clear timeline on how long it may take for the state medical examiner in Charleston to determine the identity of the human remains found Sept. 3 in Coopers Rock State Forest. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Ricky Reynolds
Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller. He was a 1975 graduate of Valley High School, Masontown. He was...
The Dominion Post
Paul Dalton
Paul David “Gator” Dalton, 69, of Morgantown, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cremation services are being provided by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover/Morgantown.
Mon Commission says it shall not support Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN — In an effort to walk the line between getting its point across and not telling voters what to do in the voting booth, the Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution on W. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Dalton Sheets
Dalton “Donnie” Sheets, 66, of Fairmont, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Family and friends will gather at Goshen Baptist Church, Goshen Road Morgantown, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home.
Palmer — No name will be released until ID is made
“I cannot release the person’s name until I get a positive ID from the medical examiner,” Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post on Wednesday, holding to previou. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Ellen Pirlo
Ellen M. Pirlo, 73, of Morgantown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. Raised in the Morgantown area, she was a familiar face to many who knew her. Ellen was a writer, artist and homemaker that opened her door to anyone that needed help or a warm meal. Some of her passions in life included caring for her loved ones, travel, music, art, writing poems, mental health and disability awareness, donating to various charitable causes and tending to her beloved cats. As a frequent contributor of Letters to the Editor, Ellen often highlighted issues and strengths of Northern West Virginia. She was proud of her daughters and doted on all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bon Vista fire prompts meeting over communication between city, county
MORGANTOWN -- Andrea Straight lost her dog, Mighty, and all her possessions in the July 10 fire that destroyed Bon Vista Apartments Building A. In fact, she explained, the explosion some. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Rivesville man faces drug charges after Goshen Road accident
Law enforcement arrested a Rivesville man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Goshen Road over the weekend after allegedly finding drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle and belongings. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
