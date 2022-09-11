Ellen M. Pirlo, 73, of Morgantown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. Raised in the Morgantown area, she was a familiar face to many who knew her. Ellen was a writer, artist and homemaker that opened her door to anyone that needed help or a warm meal. Some of her passions in life included caring for her loved ones, travel, music, art, writing poems, mental health and disability awareness, donating to various charitable causes and tending to her beloved cats. As a frequent contributor of Letters to the Editor, Ellen often highlighted issues and strengths of Northern West Virginia. She was proud of her daughters and doted on all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO