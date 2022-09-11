ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
The Dominion Post

Sondra Moser

Sondra Sue Moser, 82, of Morgantown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Madison Center. Born May 28, 1940, in Morgantown, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Fugera Loya and John Loya Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Troy, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
The Dominion Post

Timothy Conner

Timothy Michael “Mike” Conner II, 38, of River Road, dropped the mic with a peace out and have fun with those earthlings on Sept. 10, 2022. He was born in Morgantown May 18, 1984, the son of Tim and Tamara “Tammy” Conner. He attended University High School but went on to graduate from the South Hampton Institute of Technology after entering the family business and more recently becoming a co-owner in Morgantown Septic with his parents.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Gloria Zalatoris

Gloria Suzette Lucci Zalatoris was born on May 31, 1943, in Morgantown. She passed away on July 12, 2022, in Houston. She attended St. Frances De Sales High School and later, after raising her children with her husband, she went back to work at Parrot-Ice in Houston. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a longtime member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Klein, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
The Dominion Post

Jack Wilson

Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson. Jack was a lifetime member of the Faith Christian Fellowship Church of Morgantown. Jack is survived...
INDEPENDENCE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Frank Cignetti Sr.
Person
Don Nehlen
Person
Dana Holgorsen
The Dominion Post

Ricky Reynolds

Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller. He was a 1975 graduate of Valley High School, Masontown. He was...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

Paul Dalton

Paul David “Gator” Dalton, 69, of Morgantown, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cremation services are being provided by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover/Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#American Football#Wvu#Jayhawks#Holg
The Dominion Post

Dalton Sheets

Dalton “Donnie” Sheets, 66, of Fairmont, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Family and friends will gather at Goshen Baptist Church, Goshen Road Morgantown, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Ellen Pirlo

Ellen M. Pirlo, 73, of Morgantown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. Raised in the Morgantown area, she was a familiar face to many who knew her. Ellen was a writer, artist and homemaker that opened her door to anyone that needed help or a warm meal. Some of her passions in life included caring for her loved ones, travel, music, art, writing poems, mental health and disability awareness, donating to various charitable causes and tending to her beloved cats. As a frequent contributor of Letters to the Editor, Ellen often highlighted issues and strengths of Northern West Virginia. She was proud of her daughters and doted on all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy