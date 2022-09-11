ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Gorbea responds to Elorza’s call for ExpressVote machines to be removed

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMr0I_0hqYuvpX00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Nellie Gorbea, responded Saturday to Providence Mayor, Jorge Elorza’s call to remove the express vote machines ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The machines reported multiple errors during early voting, including showing the wrong names on the Spanish ballot.

12 News spoke with Gorbea at one of her many campaign events this weekend.

“Rhode Islanders know that I have spent thirty years protecting the right to vote, expanding access to the ballot box.” Said Gorbea. “I was very disappointed by Mayor Elorza’s cheap political stunt on Friday before the primary, instead of showing up where he needed to at our public hearing at the board of elections.”

Gorbea said earlier this weekend that the B.O.E along with their vendor had remedied the issues related to the faulty ballots.

The board of elections had scheduled an emergency meeting on the issue for Monday, but called it off Sunday night after the vendor recommended against using the old voting machines.

The vendor, Election Systems & Software (ES&S) said that “ES&S does not see any reason why you should not use these machines” when referring to the new ExpressVote systems. They did explicitly recommend against using the older ones due to security flaws and an exponentially rising failure rate for those older systems.

This article was updated on Sunday night based on the decision by the Board of Elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 5

Carol G
4d ago

Why did you remove the birthdates from the voter registration rolls Nellie? How did your girl Gina the wicked witch of East get re-elected when she was the least popular Governor in the country? How many dead people voted for her? Do you have their support this time too?

Reply
8
Gary Mcgovern
4d ago

she has done a lousy job now she wants to run the state . crazy.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Nellie Gorbea
Valley Breeze

Endorsed Republicans Sala, Fafard and Iannitelli move on to November

SMITHFIELD – All three endorsed candidates won the Republican primary election for School Committee on Tuesday, including incumbent Richard Iannitelli and newcomers Amanda Fafard and Jessica Sala. Top vote-getter Sala said she was happy with the results, but as her first time going through an election, was hesitant to...
SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Board Of Elections#Rhode Islanders#Expressvote#State#Democratic#Spanish
Boston

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC6.com

Hearing to consider removal of Woonsocket mayor set for Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council has called for a hearing to decided whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for Thursday. The hearing comes after Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor alleging Baldelli-Hunt has violated her duties under the City Charter, including complaints of not submitting monthly financial reports and not executing a newly agreed upon contract with the city’s police union.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Kalus wins Republican primary for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ashley Kalus won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday. The other Republican nominee on the ticket was Jonathan Riccitelli, who has been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name, the Globe reported. Democratic challengers in the race for governor...
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

Department of Education commissioner comments on investigation into Providence graduation inflation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education released the results of an investigation into allegations of students receiving inflated credits in Providence schools Wednesday, which found the allegations to be untrue. Thursday, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green commented on the findings, commending investigator Charles Ruggerio for his work....
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy