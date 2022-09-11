ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

WKYC

Cleveland: 12-year-old boy missing

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday morning. Khalid Curtis was last seen walking out of Wade Park Elementary School at 7600 Wade Park around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. Khalid is described as Black, 4'2" and 100 lbs and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants and boots/shoes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

HAZMAT crew responds to scene of chemical release in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron fire officials and HAZMAT crews were called to the scene of a chemical release at a business in the 1200 block of Home Avenue early Thursday morning. The situation started around 6:47 a.m. when fire officials first responded to the scene. “The primary business was...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after hiding out at the headquarters of the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe on early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Wickliffe Police Department, the incident began at around 12:20 a.m., as Euclid police were following a vehicle on Lakeland Blvd. near Lloyd Road. The occupants of the car had reportedly been stealing items from other vehicles in Euclid.
WICKLIFFE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning. According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m. This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood....
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Citizens help officer struggling with suspect

A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
