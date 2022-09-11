Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland: 12-year-old boy missing
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday morning. Khalid Curtis was last seen walking out of Wade Park Elementary School at 7600 Wade Park around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. Khalid is described as Black, 4'2" and 100 lbs and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants and boots/shoes.
Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
HAZMAT crew responds to scene of chemical release in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron fire officials and HAZMAT crews were called to the scene of a chemical release at a business in the 1200 block of Home Avenue early Thursday morning. The situation started around 6:47 a.m. when fire officials first responded to the scene. “The primary business was...
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after hiding out at the headquarters of the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe on early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Wickliffe Police Department, the incident began at around 12:20 a.m., as Euclid police were following a vehicle on Lakeland Blvd. near Lloyd Road. The occupants of the car had reportedly been stealing items from other vehicles in Euclid.
3 indicted on AK-47 carjackings at gas stations
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
Man told to leave his child’s mother’s house; strikes her boyfriend with SUV: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Naiman Parkway. At 9 a.m. Sept. 7, a Warrensville Heights man, 47, reported that a woman he knows threw a rock at his pickup truck as the two argued about a legal matter. The truck’s bumper was damaged. Police cited the woman, 48, of...
Rare pink salmon caught by Cleveland Metroparks crew in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — So here's something you don't see every day in Northeast Ohio. And we really mean it. Our friends at Cleveland Metroparks reports that during a recent fish sampling (or electrofishing) project in Rocky River, they caught a male pink salmon. We consulted our photojournalist/outdoors expert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three men charged for two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence
CLEVELAND — Three men are facing charges after allegedly being involved in two separate carjackings in Northeast Ohio. The alleged incidents happened during August in Rocky River and Independence. 18-year-old Treveon Jones, 19-year-old Jaahdarion Louis-Jones and 20-year-old Rayquan Bryant are facing charges after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County...
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scream-inducing NE Ohio haunted houses you won’t want to miss
Want to get the pants scared off of you?
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
cleveland19.com
Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning. According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m. This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood....
cleveland19.com
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
Citizens help officer struggling with suspect
A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
Water spills into the streets in Parma
Water was seen spilling into the street near State Rd.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0