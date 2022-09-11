Hendricken rallies back, defeats NH state champion
WARWICK (WPRI) – Seventeen-time Rhode Island state champion Bishop Hendricken rallied back from a two-score deficit to defeat reigning New Hampshire state champion Londonderry 40-20 on Saturday.
The Hawks open league play on Friday at North Kingstown, last season's Division I champion.
