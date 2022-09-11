Read full article on original website
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said on Thursday they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida's Republican governor to send them there from Texas.
MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule. A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race also will air. But the football slate for the college and...
Hear from Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings, and John Rudzinski ahead of UVA's game against ODU
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden lambasted the Republican governors of Florida and Texas for sending migrants north to Democratic states, saying they are putting politics above the lives of vulnerable people, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the Justice Department to investigate the practice. During remarks Thursday...
