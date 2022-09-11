Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
New Canaan football kicks off with shutout, Drew Pyne named Notre Dame quarterback
31-0 Score of the New Canaan football team’s season-opening victory over Xavier Friday in Middletown. The Rams scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, led 24-0 at halftime, and cruised to the win. 48. Yards on a field goal by senior Ty Groff, who set a new school record...
NewsTimes
FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
NewsTimes
Protesters in New Milford, Danbury focus on abortion after Roe v. Wade. But they’re on different sides.
NEW MILFORD — Last spring, when town resident Jackie Eaton heard that the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion would be overturned, she said she decided to take action — and to keep it going. “When I reached out to my network, I go, ‘Let’s meet...
NewsTimes
Battles in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial point to deeper conflict
WATERBURY — Attorney clashes during the first day of the Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial to determine defamation damages Jones must pay an FBI agent and eight families who lost loved ones in the school shooting indicated how far both sides will go to win the jury’s confidence.
NewsTimes
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
NewsTimes
Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity
SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
NewsTimes
The Archive, Bridgeport’s retro movie and music store, bringing VHS and vinyl to Colorado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Archive is a Bridgeport retail staple for cult cinema and vintage vinyl, selling everything from VHS tapes and Blu-ray discs to vintage movie posters and action figures. Despite existing in the age of streaming, the popularity of physical media is pushing the boutique film store to open up its second storefront in Aurora, Colo.
NewsTimes
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
NewsTimes
New Haven mayor signs law giving tenant unions more power
NEW HAVEN — Mayor Justin Elicker, by his admission, doesn't do a lot of public document signings — but made an exception this week for a new ordinance that carves a place for tenant unions in the city's process to ensure that rents are levied in as fair as possible a manner and properties are maintained.
NewsTimes
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes
Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store
WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
NewsTimes
New Milford Town Council fills vacancy with new member with ‘off the charts’ energy level
NEW MILFORD - Filling the vacancy left by former member Joseph Failla, Paul Murphy has become the newest member of the Town Council. At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Murphy’s appointment was approved with five “yes” votes, one “no” vote and two abstentions. Murphy was sworn into office by New Milford Town Attorney Randy DiBella.
