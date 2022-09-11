ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks

Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear

It’s a Bills Mafia tradition to smash tables before games, and if Von Miller’s prediction on Josh Allen proves to be true, there will be a lot of table destruction in the Buffalo area this 2022. Speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, Miller didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the MVP battle this campaign […] The post Bills’ Von Miller drops bold Josh Allen take that will make every Buffalo-area table quiver in fear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules

As a player, Deion Sanders was never afraid to speak his mind. Sanders has carried that mindset into his duties as head coach for the Jackson State football program. After the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic- a yearly contest that the head coach has expressed disdain for in the past- […] The post Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury

The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start […] The post Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
