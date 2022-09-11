Read full article on original website
WATCH: Virginia Football Coaches Preview Old Dominion
Hear from Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings, and John Rudzinski ahead of UVA's game against ODU
NewsTimes
Opinion: Cromwell-Portland football team looks comfortable in role as champion
Cromwell/Portland isn’t hiding the fact that it won the CIAC Class S football championship last season and now wants a Class SS title to go with it. The Panthers looked comfortable and confident in the role of a defending state champ when they opened their season last Thursday with a 41-0 Pequot-Sassacus Division victory over visiting Morgan. Senior Cole Brisson passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers built a 35-point lead by halftime.
NewsTimes
New Canaan football kicks off with shutout, Drew Pyne named Notre Dame quarterback
31-0 Score of the New Canaan football team’s season-opening victory over Xavier Friday in Middletown. The Rams scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, led 24-0 at halftime, and cruised to the win. 48. Yards on a field goal by senior Ty Groff, who set a new school record...
