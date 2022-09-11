Kayte Ledbetter has been named as Southern Arkansas University’s new assistant communications director for Athletics. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Kayte back to Magnolia," said Jacob Pumphrey, Sports Communications director. "It is always special when a Mulerider gets to return home and this is no exception. Her love and passion for Mulerider Athletics will fit right in with the department and I can't wait to see how far she takes this new venture in her athletic communications career."

