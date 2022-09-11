Read full article on original website
Ashley Nicole Taylor
Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial...
Eddie Mae Taylor
Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
Annie Pickens
Annie Pickens, 85, of Haynesville, LA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Claiborne Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Homer, LA. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Bobby Joe Davis
Bobby Joe Davis was born February 4, 1961 in Bradley to Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Martha Davis. He peacefully departed his earthly life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Wadley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby Joe Davis attended Lewisville High School. He played football, ran track, and...
Camden hospital has new OB/GYN, ER physicians
Ouachita County Medical Center has welcomed new obstetrical and Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Michael G. Campbell comes to Camden from Texas where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years at hospitals in Fredericksburg and Decatur. He completed his medical doctor degree at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock in 1996.
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24
The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
Ledbetter joins SAU's Athletic Communications
Kayte Ledbetter has been named as Southern Arkansas University’s new assistant communications director for Athletics. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Kayte back to Magnolia," said Jacob Pumphrey, Sports Communications director. "It is always special when a Mulerider gets to return home and this is no exception. Her love and passion for Mulerider Athletics will fit right in with the department and I can't wait to see how far she takes this new venture in her athletic communications career."
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases up to 114
COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,238. Total Active Cases: 114, up 10 since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,025. Total...
Four South Arkansas students National Merit semifinalists
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $10,000 to Magnolia Fire Department for life-saving rescue equipment
The Farmers Bank Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Magnolia Fire Department to go toward the purchase of new life-saving vehicle extraction equipment. The donation will aid in further outfitting the Magnolia Fire Department fleet with vital rescue technology. “Every new firefighter has to be EMT-certified, so these tools are...
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
Magnolia students may buy athletic passes
Students in grades 6-8 may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia Middle School office. Students in grades 9-12 passes may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia High School office. Passes are $25 and are good for all athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
"A Magical Cirque Christmas" will appear in El Dorado on November 19
MagicSpace Entertainment’s “A Magical Cirque Christmas” will stop at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Friday, November 19. The comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience will make for the perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take...
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Emerson Fall Farmers Market coming in October
The fall Emerson Farmers Market will be held each Saturday morning in October, 9-11:30 a.m., at "The Shed." The market is located on U.S. 79 beside the Emerson Post Office. Just look for the famous red signs. For more information go to the Emerson Farmer Market Facebook page.
Ouachita Baptist defeats Southern Arkansas in straight sets
Southern Arkansas junior setter Morgan Schuster placed her name atop the program chart for all-time career assists with her second of an 11-assist effort, but Southern Arkansas hit a snag against Ouachita on Thursday night in Great American Conference action. The Muleriders were defeated in straight sets as the Tigers...
