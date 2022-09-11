Florida vs. Kentucky football score, Week 2 highlights

View the original article to see embedded media.

This one's for the record books. In a major matchup between two ranked SEC rivals, No. 20 Kentucky went into the Swamp and came out with a hard-won 26-16 victory over No. 12 Florida.

Despite rushing for only 70 yards and suffering through some special teams errors, the Wildcats withstood the resurgent Gators and pulled through for the win, the school's second-straight in the series.

Let's take a look at how it went down on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Florida Week 2 highlights

Kentucky strikes first

It took a while for either team to find the end zone, but Kentucky opened things up in the early second quarter on a nice, long play.

Will Levis hit freshman Dane Key on this 55-yard TD bomb to hand the Wildcats an early 7-3 lead over the Gators.

Score: Kentucky 7, Florida 3

Defense leads to offense for Florida

Driving in the second quarter, Kentucky hadn't crossed to the Gators side of the field when Will Levis made a costly error.

The UK quarterback lofted a pass that landed in the arms of Florida's Gervon Dexter, Jr., who intercepted the ball at the Kentucky 34.

UF then went 5 plays in 34 yards, thanks mostly to Trevor Etienne, who carried for 3 yards and then 15 before tacking on the 11 yard TD.

Score: Florida 14, Kentucky 7

Safety dance

A quick two points for the Gators when Kentucky's special teams had a critical error down near Florida's goal line.

Score: Florida 16, Kentucky 7

Welcome back

Senior linebacker Jordan Wright was named eligible for the game this week, in the process giving Kentucky back one of its veteran defenders.

And he made a huge impact with an athletic interception by standing in front of Anthony Richardson's pass attempt down to the Florida 5.

The hard way

Three plays later, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis forced himself through the center of the formation for the gritty 1-yard TD run.

The point-after routine didn't go according to plan as the snap went awry and Kentucky's holder attempted a pass that fell incomplete.

Score: Florida 16, Kentucky 13

Pick. Six.

Keidron Smith picked off Anthony Richardson early in the third quarter and ran the other way 65 yards for the Kentucky touchdown.

Richardson's play didn't live up to the standard he set in the win over Utah in the face of the Wildcats' inspired defensive showing.

At the time of the turnover, the Gators quarterback was just 8 of 21 passing with no scores and two picks.

Score: Kentucky 23, Florida 16

Missed!

With a chance to extend its lead, Kentucky whiffed on the field goal, handing possession back to the Gators on their 38-yard line.

UK had taken possession minutes earlier when Florida's offense stalled on a 6-play, 20-yard drive that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Score: Kentucky 23, Florida 16

But the Gators hand it right back

Four plays, four downs, no points, and 1 turnover. Florida accounted for just 6 yards with a chance to drive and tie the game late.

Richardson's 4th down pass for Xzavier Henderson fell incomplete at the Florida 24 yard line, ending an uninspiring possession.

Score: Kentucky 23, Florida 16

Bye, bye

Kentucky sealed the win with a late field goal to cap off a 7-play, 16-yard drive off the Gators' turnover on downs.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis thanked the people for coming out.

Score: Kentucky 26, Florida 16

Kentucky for the W

For the first time since the mid-1970s, Kentucky has defeated rival Florida for two straight seasons.

Before that, the Cats were 0-31. Congrats, Kentucky: you're a football school.

