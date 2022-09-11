Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-two; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (two, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 27, Year: 14. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 3-9-1 (three, nine, one)
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Well, here we go. Game 1 of the Mickey Joseph era as interim coach, and it's Oklahoma. Big Noon Kickoff will be in the house, and so will 80,000-plus curious fans to see how the Huskers look after Scott Frost. Here's how we see the game playing out. Who scores...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma
LINCOLN — A truckload of in-state standouts, two three-star prospects from Indiana, and one of the Midwest’s top 2024 defensive tackles are among the expected visitors for Nebraska’s rivalry game with Oklahoma. It’s likely a more modest group of recruits than who might have visited if Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next
In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
All-American right-side hitter Kendall Kipp had 15 kills and freshman Elia Rubin had 13 kills to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 win against Nebraska on Tuesday, giving Nebraska its first loss of the season. All but one of the sets was close, fitting for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art
Bo Pelini said he was pointing the thumb. He usually did that after a rough performance from his defense. And in 2012 at UCLA, the Blackshirts had one of their worst nights. NU — No. 16 at the time — allowed 653 yards to the talent-laden Bruins. Husker defenders slipped and slid all night on the tight Rose Bowl grass, missing too many tackles to count.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma
Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
North Platte Telegraph
Sooners coach Venables talks Mickey Joseph, Husker offense and expecting 'hostile' environment
Brent Venables has countless memories of Nebraska. From his days as a player and coach at Kansas State, then as an assistant at Oklahoma, Venables recalls thinking of Nebraska “like I’m David and that’s Goliath.”. Venables’ last encounter with the Huskers came in 2010, when Oklahoma played...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 9 Stanford meet in volleyball showdown
The Huskers hosted the Cardinal in a top-10 volleyball match Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph promotes Mike Cassano to Nebraska's wide receivers coach
Mickey Joseph promoted offensive analyst Mike Cassano to wide receivers coach. Joseph said he will “remain involved” at that position group, but Cassano will handle the “day to day” operations. Cassano has worked in college football since graduating from New Hampshire in 1994, and he’s worked...
North Platte Telegraph
‘It’s bigger than me:’ After a busy 48 hours for interim head coach Mickey Joseph, changes are already in place
When Mickey Joseph woke up Sunday morning, he didn't know what was coming. Within hours, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fired head coach Scott Frost and elevated Joseph into the role on an interim basis, effectively closing the door on an era of Husker football. Just three games into his...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13
Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
North Platte Telegraph
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts urges Nebraskans to claim new property tax relief credit
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday urged Nebraskans to take advantage of millions of dollars of potential property tax relief that remains available to them through a new state income tax credit on local property taxes paid to support public schools and community colleges. "We're going to pay 30 percent of...
North Platte Telegraph
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
North Platte Telegraph
'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs...
Comments / 0