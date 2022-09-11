Bo Pelini said he was pointing the thumb. He usually did that after a rough performance from his defense. And in 2012 at UCLA, the Blackshirts had one of their worst nights. NU — No. 16 at the time — allowed 653 yards to the talent-laden Bruins. Husker defenders slipped and slid all night on the tight Rose Bowl grass, missing too many tackles to count.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO