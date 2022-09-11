Read full article on original website
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Foxes infected with mange confirmed in Troy
Mange is contagious to both people and pets. It is advised to avoid direct contact, according to a social media post by Troy Police Department.
Urbana Citizen
Fashions to a Tea event is Oct. 13
Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County will present the 25th Annual Fashions to a Tea’s Silver Jubilee on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event is located at the Champaign County Fairgrounds 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and wine bar, and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. There will be a live auction for 5 items: OSU vs. Indiana tickets (sitting with the band), a pink woman’s bike, a wine basket from all around Ohio and an item donated by the Cleveland Browns.
Urbana Citizen
The todays and yesterdays of September
In some ways September is one of the more confusing months of the year. Even as we thirst for a cozy cup of hot chocolate and hunger for anything-and-everything pumpkin, we often long for just one more sunny weekend, reluctant to relinquish our carefree summer life and resume serious adulting. For me, however, the first two weeks of this transitional month have been less about the seasons and more about Septembers past.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Not My Smartest Move
Boy, did I step on it yesterday. I noticed on my Facebook feed that Light Ohio Blue was doing its annual gig where police, fire, and other first responders send in badass photos of their rigs and the general public gets to decide who is the badassest of them all, based on the basassedness of the photo. The Marysville Division of Fire’s badass photo they submitted to the 2022 contest drew my praises, my vote and a coveted spot in this very publication.
Urbana Citizen
Break out your favorite salsa recipes …
Do you have more tomatoes than you can eat and a killer salsa recipe?. If so, pull out those bowls and get mixing. Enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 for the chance to take home $100 and bragging rights.
Frolicking deer caught on video in Liberty
A playful deer caught the attention of folks living on 5th Avenue in Liberty Township.
wnewsj.com
Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home
WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana apparel business has new owners
Bolder Creative Studios + Co in Urbana has purchased U.S. Graphics, a local apparel shop previously owned by Dave and Cathy Brandeberry. It has been renamed Bolder Outfitters and has a new website, www.bolderoutfitters.com. Bolder Outfitters & Co., is a custom apparel and gear company providing screen printing and embroidery...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
