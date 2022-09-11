ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
WMUR.com

'Veto day' at New Hampshire State House ends will all of governor's vetoes sustained

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers gathered in Concord Thursday afternoon to address legislation vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. None of those vetoes were overturned, although the House did vote overwhelmingly in favor of saving legislation that would have raised the bar for siting landfills near bodies of water, which was being closely watched in the North Country.
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

War of words underway in New Hampshire 1st District race

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The race in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District is shaping up to be a fiery one. Less than 24 hours after Karoline Leavitt's victory in the Republican primary, she and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas are already verbally sparring. >> Full 2022 New Hampshire state...
WMUR.com

Republicans, Democrats get ready for push to general election

CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican and Democratic parties in New Hampshire are gearing up for a sprint to the finish line with less than eight weeks to go before the general election. Democrats and Republicans said they will rely on big issues and hard work to turn out their...
Chris Sununu
WMUR.com

Sununu wins Republican nomination for governor; will face Democrat Sherman

Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican nomination for governor of New Hampshire on Tuesday, setting up a general election contest with Democratic nominee Dr. Tom Sherman, who ran unopposed. Sununu has continued to have high approval ratings in New Hampshire, but Sherman said he believes he can unseat the governor,...
WMUR.com

Sununu faces three challengers for Republican nomination for governor

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing some primary challengers Tuesday, while a Seacoast Democrat is running unopposed in his primary race. Sununu, running for a fourth term, is expected to coast easily into the Republican nomination. He spent much of his day Tuesday stumping for U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse and talked about bringing the Republican Party together and taking back seats in November.
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire

With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
WMUR.com

Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot based in New England

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont Air Guard pilot made history this week at 20,000 feet after she became the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet. Last week, the Air National Guard welcomed 1st lieutenant Kelsey Flannery to their ranks. Flannery, a 30-year-old former boxing instructor from...
WMUR.com

AP: Leavitt declared winner in New Hampshire 1st District

The Associated Press has declared Karoline Leavitt the winner in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m. "Tonight, our hard work has truly paid off," Leavitt told a...
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Lessons from West Africa

Thursday, September 22nd — Tonight, Dave Kobrenski has spent decades traveling to Ghana and Guinea, his passion for the people and their customs is expressed in his unique drawings, songs, and books. Karen Meyers sits down with him and takes you off the beaten path. Plus, The Perfect Storm,...
