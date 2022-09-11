Read full article on original website
New Hampshire woman leads efforts to provide cancer patients with care packages, financial support
BROOKLINE, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is leading efforts to provide local cancer patients with care packages and financial support. Ronda Chrystal works to collect, organize and distribute 19,000 chemo care products to deliver more than 1,500 care packages every year with the nonprofit Pink Revolution Breast Cancer Alliance of New Hampshire.
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
U.S. Department of Labor assesses thousands in fines regarding alleged child labor law violations in New Hampshire, Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Department of Labor officials said they have uncovered several cases of child labor violations and young worker injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Department officials said they found violations at nine McDonald's and 12 Dunkin’ restaurants between the two states. Most of the violations...
'Veto day' at New Hampshire State House ends will all of governor's vetoes sustained
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers gathered in Concord Thursday afternoon to address legislation vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. None of those vetoes were overturned, although the House did vote overwhelmingly in favor of saving legislation that would have raised the bar for siting landfills near bodies of water, which was being closely watched in the North Country.
Ballot counting machines from New Hampshire primary election audited in Laconia, Hopkinton
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
AP: Burns wins Republican nomination in 2nd District, will face Kuster in November
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Keene Mayor George Hansel conceded the Republican 2nd Congressional District race to businessman Robert Burns early Wednesday morning. The Associated Press did not call the race for Burns until shortly after noon Wednesday because the race was so tight. With 92% of precincts reporting, Burns led, 32.9% to 30.4%.
War of words underway in New Hampshire 1st District race
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The race in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District is shaping up to be a fiery one. Less than 24 hours after Karoline Leavitt's victory in the Republican primary, she and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas are already verbally sparring. >> Full 2022 New Hampshire state...
Republicans, Democrats get ready for push to general election
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican and Democratic parties in New Hampshire are gearing up for a sprint to the finish line with less than eight weeks to go before the general election. Democrats and Republicans said they will rely on big issues and hard work to turn out their...
Sununu wins Republican nomination for governor; will face Democrat Sherman
Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican nomination for governor of New Hampshire on Tuesday, setting up a general election contest with Democratic nominee Dr. Tom Sherman, who ran unopposed. Sununu has continued to have high approval ratings in New Hampshire, but Sherman said he believes he can unseat the governor,...
Sununu faces three challengers for Republican nomination for governor
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing some primary challengers Tuesday, while a Seacoast Democrat is running unopposed in his primary race. Sununu, running for a fourth term, is expected to coast easily into the Republican nomination. He spent much of his day Tuesday stumping for U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse and talked about bringing the Republican Party together and taking back seats in November.
No major problems reported during New Hampshire primary election, secretary of state says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said that the turnout in Tuesday's primary election seemed to be better than expected, and there were no major problems reported. Local election officials reported light turnout, which is not unexpected in a midterm primary. Secretary of State David Scanlan...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire
With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
Mississippi governor announces boil-water advisory lifted for city of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the boil-water advisory has been lifted for the city of Jackson after nearly seven weeks. City officials said residents should run their faucets for a few minutes to clear any old water. Reeves said with the help of local, state and federal crews,...
Gun stolen out of New Hampshire in July 2020 found by Boston police, officials say
BOSTON — A 25-year-old is facing several charges after Boston police say they recovered a stolen gun from New Hampshire in his car. Officials said Henry Barboza's car was towed after officers discovered he did not have a valid license. During a search, a loaded revolver was found. Police...
Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot based in New England
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont Air Guard pilot made history this week at 20,000 feet after she became the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet. Last week, the Air National Guard welcomed 1st lieutenant Kelsey Flannery to their ranks. Flannery, a 30-year-old former boxing instructor from...
AP: Leavitt declared winner in New Hampshire 1st District
The Associated Press has declared Karoline Leavitt the winner in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m. "Tonight, our hard work has truly paid off," Leavitt told a...
NH Chronicle: Lessons from West Africa
Thursday, September 22nd — Tonight, Dave Kobrenski has spent decades traveling to Ghana and Guinea, his passion for the people and their customs is expressed in his unique drawings, songs, and books. Karen Meyers sits down with him and takes you off the beaten path. Plus, The Perfect Storm,...
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to charges relating to allegedly placing hidden camera in Florida bathroom
News 9 is learning more about a New Hampshire man accused of placing cameras inside public bathrooms in Florida. Court documents from Florida show Dana Caruso has pleaded not guilty to a list of charges including alleged video voyeurism of a child under 16 years old. He posted bail and...
Nominees set in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District
The Associated Press did not call the race for Burns until shortly after noon Wednesday because the race was so tight. With 92% of precincts reporting, Burns led, 32.9% to 30.4%.
