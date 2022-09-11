Businesses in KC prepare for Chiefs Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s going to be a sea of red in Maloney’s Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday. Doors open at 11 and they expect a crowd waiting before then to get in.



“People will probably be here about 10:45, That’s really pretty normal. We opened at 10:30 today because the K-State game was at 11. But that’s for first game of the season for sure,” said co-owner of Maloney’s John Miller.

With more than 60 TVs, Miller says fans have a good a view of the game no metter where you sit.



“It’s absolutely the place to be. We have an upstairs, we have inside seating upstairs, outside seating upstairs, we have inside seating downstairs, outside seating downstairs, covered patio on the east side. It’s whatever kind of seat you’re looking for.”

If you’re looking to watch the game at a different venue than a sports bar, J. Rieger and Co. Distillery is the official gameday destination for Chiefs Kingdom.



“We will also be having a game on every TV that we’ve newly installed here in the Monogram Lounge for everyone to watch the games. Only on away games, we will have KC Wolf, as well as some lovely Kansas City Chief cheerleaders on site,” said Sarah James, the director of hospitality at J. Rieger & Co. Distillery.

She says you’ll want to arrive two hours before the 3:25 kickoff. Tables are first come, first serve and they won’t be accepting reservations.



“Our atrium downstairs has three televisions as well. Plenty of seating downstairs, if upstairs gets filled. Every place will be jumping, every place will be excited,” James said.

As businesses gear up for Chiefs mania Sunday, the staff is equally as excited as the fans to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in action.

“It’s just a sea of red, a lot of energy, a lot of hooting and hollering when Mahomes throws those touchdowns which we know we all love.”

