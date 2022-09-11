Read full article on original website
Kansas City Current announce groundbreaking date, release new stadium renderings
The Kansas City Current’s plans for the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team continue as the club announces the official groundbreaking for the project will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. CT. Fans from across the region are invited to attend as the...
Winter Magic coming to Cliff Drive
At Tuesday’s Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board meeting, Commissioners approved an agreement with Jolt Lighting to bring Winter Magic, Kansas City’s premier drive through holiday lights display, to Cliff Drive in Northeast Kansas City. “Jolt Lighting, LLC has been in the Christmas display business for 17 years,”...
Remember David Burge
The early settlers of Jackson County and Kansas City rest in peace inside the gates of Elmwood Cemetery. When David Burge (1806-1886) purchased 160 acres, his estate was outside the Kansas City limits. The property, by the time Kansas City’s limits moved further eastward, bordered what is now Independence Avenue on the south, to Gladstone Boulevard to the north, Elmwood Avenue on the west, and Brighton Avenue on the east. His grave marker states that he left Virginia in 1827, so it’s most likely he purchased his property shortly after arriving in Missouri.
Community Calendar
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 – Join us for the last Summer Dusk Concert at St. John Garden! From 7-9 p.m., KC Swingers bring you Broadway & Jazz music through the decades. 3922 St. John Avenue. You are encouraged to bring your own blanket, lawn chairs, food or refreshments. Children are welcome with parental supervision.
