WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan
It’s hard to deny the strength of Class 4A, Region 7, which currently boasts three undefeated teams in Deshler (4-0, 2-0), Rogers (4-0, 2-0) and West Morgan (4-0, 2-0). But next week, only two squads will be able to say they haven't lost, as the Pirates and Rebels meet in WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
WAFF
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch
HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Alabama inmate, jailer who helped him escape shared 949 calls before going on run, sheriff says
An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Russellville City Schools aides benefiting English language learners
Russellville City Schools has the highest percentage of English learners of any school district in the state. More than a quarter of students in the school system don't speak English. Now, the district is making sure students have the resources they need. Inocencia Guarcas-Cua knows what it’s like to be...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Decatur Police Department adds Spanish resources to better serve community
North Alabama is booming! As more and more people move to the area, the Hispanic population grows. The latest U.S. Census reports nearly 2,200 Hispanic people moved to Decatur in the last decade. With the new additions, the group now makes up 14% of the city’s population. The Census...
'There's very much so a need': New mental health outpatient facility coming to Madison
A new mental health outpatient facility is coming to Madison. It will be called Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison. "There's very much so a need," Longleaf Managing Director Colin Harris said. "There's really a need across our entire state." Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison will be an outpatient substance use...
Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont
Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects motion to overturn Mike Blakely’s conviction
The Alabama Court Of Criminal Appeals rejected a motion In former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's Case. The motion aimed to overturn Blakely's conviction because the judge's law license was not current, as WAAY 31 News was first to report after an I-Team investigation. The court rejected the effort, which...
Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp
A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles impacted traffic on County Line Road on Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least four hours due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.
Casey White’s attorneys: Death sentence will violate his constitutional rights
Sentencing accused murderer Casey White to death is unconstitutional, according to new arguments from his attorneys. Specifically, they say it violates his rights under the Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth amendments. They are asking the judge to grant their motion that says Alabama’s law allowing a judge - not a jury...
Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act
Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
