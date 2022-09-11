ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAAY-TV

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan

It’s hard to deny the strength of Class 4A, Region 7, which currently boasts three undefeated teams in Deshler (4-0, 2-0), Rogers (4-0, 2-0) and West Morgan (4-0, 2-0). But next week, only two squads will be able to say they haven't lost, as the Pirates and Rebels meet in WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night's Game of the Week.
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
WAAY-TV

Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
WAFF

Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
CBS 42

11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
WAAY-TV

Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont

Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp

A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving multiple vehicles impacted traffic on County Line Road on Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road for at least four hours due to possible blockages from the crash. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed the crash resulted in multiple injuries.
mynwapaper.com

Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act

Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
WAFF

Athens Police advise residents about phone scam

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
