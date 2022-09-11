ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Bull elk charges truck, signaling start of rut season

By Gabby Easterwood
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Feohs_0hqYpbFC00

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — It’s mating season, or the rut is here for Colorado elk.

It’s the time of year when you’ll see more elk than any other time of year, but it’s also when the bulls are more aggressive. This was proven on camera Saturday in a video captured in Estes Park on U.S. 34.

In the video, an elk jam was captured by Kris Hazelton of Estes Park News.

“A big huge herd bull was herding his cows and calves right in the middle of Highway 34 and he was right in the middle of the lane when the cars were stopping,” Hazelton said, “and the car right in front of us and the bull elk just kind of seemed to single him out, and he ran right up to it.”

Millions of birds are migrating over Colorado this weekend

A scary sight for her and her family as a male elk, or bull, charged towards the truck, antlers first.

“It was pretty shocking and scary, I was worried about people in the truck because I thought if his antlers were to go through the window, someone could get injured, so I was definitely concerned,” Hazelton said.

Thankfully, the elk crossed and went on his way, but according to experts, you can never be too safe around these guys during the rut season, which lasts through mid-October.

How to stay safe around elk in Colorado

Joel Berger, a wildlife biology professor at the University of Colorado, said to keep your guard up during this season.

“They’re high on testosterone, their antigens are exploding, they’re kind of blind and are just in fierce mating mode and can view people and sometimes cars as competition,” Berger said.

So, what should you do? Always keep a distance of at least 100 feet and keep your eyes peeled. It’s OK to watch them, but you must give the wildlife plenty of space.

Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake

“This the best time of the year to watch elk. It’s exciting. There’s a lot of biology going on and the most important thing is your safety and the safety of the elk, and that means don’t honk, don’t facilitate, don’t push an elk, because they’re going to come at you and someone is going to lose,” Berger said.

“Learning to live with wildlife is a real struggle, but it’s a real important one if we want to coexist and maintain some of the diversity we have in our world,” Berger said.

A general rule of thumb is to hold up your thumb over the animal. If your thumb covers the animal’s body, you are likely at a safe distance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Birds#Rut#Animals#Estes Park News
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS

The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
COLORADO STATE
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
KREX

Colorado State Patrol “Stay in Your Lane” Campaign

Lane violations and driving under the influence are the two collision variables that top the list of what is causing the dramatic trend of fatal crashes across the state, according to crash data gathered by the Colorado State Patrol on nationwide occurrences reviewed by troopers.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy