Daniels, receivers flash growing chemistry
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — While the West Virginia football team searches for answers to several questions around its team, one thing is sure: the JT Daniels experiment is off to a strong start. The redshirt junior quarterback has mostly lived up to the preseason hype through two games despite...
WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown. With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday’s game at home against Towson is a must win,...
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
Brown: Woods ruled out; other injury updates ahead of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will be without starting cornerback Charles Woods once again this Saturday against Towson (2-0, 0-0 Colonial). Woods went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ Week One contest...
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
WVU hoops to host Bowling Green in charity exhibition
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
Project BEST hosting 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning...
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring taking what is raised here, and is making sure it stays here
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year marks the United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring. Non-profit organizations look forward to this day every year for the support they get from the community. ”The amount of support – they think ‘Okay, a couple hours I’m helping...
