Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'
Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most
No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast
The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game
Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
Thomas Graham Jr. signs with the Cleveland Browns
Thomas Graham Jr. was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, according to the team. Graham was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. He played in four games during his rookie season last year with the Bears....
Five key matchups to watch for on Thursday Night Football
One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL regular season is a few hours away as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host AFC West rivals Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It's rare that football fans get to enjoy a marquee game on...
Jenkins highest graded PFF Bears lineman from Week 1
Looks like the Bears could have their right guard for the foreseeable future. After a Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, Teven Jenkins came out with the eighth-highest PFF grade for guards in the NFL. He was also the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Bears from Week 1.
Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1
Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
Bears overreactions: Will Herbert become RB1 by midseason?
The Bears went into Week 1 as touchdown underdogs against a perennial title contender in the San Francisco 49ers. To the shock of some (not this writer or his co-hosts of the Under Center Podcast), the Bears got the 49ers at the perfect time and pulled off the upset with help from a Chicago downpour.
Winners, losers from Chargers-Chiefs on Thursday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers delivered on Thursday night. In a back-and-forth affair, Kansas City erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit and held on to beat Los Angeles, 27-24. Patrick Mahomes (2 TDs) and Justin Herbert (3 TDs), as expected, led the way for their respective squads. Before...
Highest-scoring NFL games ever
The modern NFL is all about points. Gone are the days of smash-mouth defense, as the game has evolved to favor offenses. Officiating changes have only helped to bolster scoring, with increased calls for roughing the passer and pass interference. And teams are throwing the ball more than ever, which only adds to the point totals.
Report: Bears plan to keep team with McCaskey family
The McCaskey family might be heading towards choppy waters, according to a recent article from Sportico. Amidst Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey's passing, the Bears will be forced to reshape ownership to have a "single lineal family" (which doesn't have to be a singular person) control at least 30 percent of the team, per NFL rules.
