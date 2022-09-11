No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO