Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'

Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most

No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast

The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game

Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1

Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Highest-scoring NFL games ever

The modern NFL is all about points. Gone are the days of smash-mouth defense, as the game has evolved to favor offenses. Officiating changes have only helped to bolster scoring, with increased calls for roughing the passer and pass interference. And teams are throwing the ball more than ever, which only adds to the point totals.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears plan to keep team with McCaskey family

The McCaskey family might be heading towards choppy waters, according to a recent article from Sportico. Amidst Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey's passing, the Bears will be forced to reshape ownership to have a "single lineal family" (which doesn't have to be a singular person) control at least 30 percent of the team, per NFL rules.
CHICAGO, IL
