MISSOULA — Call it a dream scenario for Mitch Roberts. Roberts was born and raised in Missoula, with Griz athletics playing a major role in his family. His mother, Cheri Roberts, was a star for the Montana Lady Griz in the 1980's, and his brother Ben played football for the Grizzlies in 2015 after playing baseball at Washington State.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO