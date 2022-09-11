ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen

By Lauryn Moss
 5 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A day of fun filled with live music, rock painting and a photo booth, but at the heart of it, an event remembering the life of 18-year-old Maurice Wilson.

“He was known for being positive. He was known for his smile,” his mom, Rebecca Gatewood, told 10 On Your Side.

Wilson was shot and killed one year ago in Chesapeake . Gatewood said she remembers the day vividly.

“It was like a movie. Literally walking up on a movie scene,” she said.

Gatewood got word about something going on with her son. She tracked his phone and saw that he was .4 miles away from her home.

She arrived at the scene and saw police cars. Gatewood said she saw her son’s vehicle, but he wasn’t in sight. Shortly after she arrived, police notified her. Police found Maurice lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

One year later, Gatewood continues her mission to stop gun violence.

“We have police there to respond to the violence, but it’s our civic duty,” she said.

Gatewood said it’s our moral obligation to help stop the violence. Now she’s doing her part in sharing the effects of gun violence.

“It does not just affect one person. Families are affected by it. The community is affected by it,” Gatewood said.

Saturday’s event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson. Gatewood was blown away by the turnout.

“It’s overwhelming that he was so loved and so many people would take time out of their day and come and support such an important cause,” she said.

Gatewood is looking to the future. She is already planning ways to help local teens.

“We are going to be working and coordinating things in the spring to have not only a job fair but trades,” she said.

Gatewood scheduled a meeting with a local official.

“There are a few gun laws or the lack of a few gun laws that I find very interesting, so I am going to be speaking with our senator in the near future to start discussing changes,” she said.

Gatewood hopes the discussion will bring about change and make sure there are safer gun ownership laws in the Commonwealth.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

