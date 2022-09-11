Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - FBI agents have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and extorting money from these victims.
KYTV
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Secretary of State declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient” to appear on the November ballot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, John Thurston made the decision as a request from the Arkansas...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Taxed on student loan forgiveness?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some states plan to tax any student debt relief. Indiana intends to treat any forgiveness as income and tax it. So, we’re getting several questions from residents in Missouri and Arkansas like this one; “Is it true I’ll be taxed on student loan forgiveness?”
Comments / 1