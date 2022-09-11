ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver

An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
PRESCOTT, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
KATV

16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper

A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
JASPER, AR
arkadelphian.com

Family loses everything but each other in camper fire

CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
KATV

Detainee escapes from Saline County Detention Center

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police a detainee identified as Wuanya Smith, escaped from the Saline County Detention Center at 10:30 Sunday morning. Police say he was being held on an active warrant out of the State of Nebraska for Murder. Authorities say Smith was last seen headed...
SALINE COUNTY, AR

