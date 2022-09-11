Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
KATV
16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
KATV
Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
arkadelphian.com
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
Litle Rock 15-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on S. Louisiana Street. According to reports, the shooting resulted in the homicide of both a male and female victim. Shortly after the incident happened, North Little Rock...
Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond
A Little Rock man was charged after a 14 year old was allegedly beaten.
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide
One person is dead and four injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.
The search continues for man who escaped Saline County Jail Sunday
Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge.
KATV
Detainee escapes from Saline County Detention Center
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police a detainee identified as Wuanya Smith, escaped from the Saline County Detention Center at 10:30 Sunday morning. Police say he was being held on an active warrant out of the State of Nebraska for Murder. Authorities say Smith was last seen headed...
Comments / 1