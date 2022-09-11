ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Short P & Z agenda planned for Supervisors meeting

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuJxw_0hqYoRlF00

PHOENIX — A single development is all that's on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors' planning and zoning agenda for Wednesday's informal meeting. A replat for Tract A of the Seasons at Riverside and a well site for Richmond America Homes are part of that lone item. The board is set to meet a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in its chambers in the county building on West Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix. The replat is for a development that is set to include 121 lots on about 2.64 acres. About 2.44 acres will remain in Tract A while a "Tract A-1" will be created for a well site. The R1-6 RUPD-zoned property is located at the southwest corner of Maryland Avenue and El Mirage Road, northeast of the Litchfield Park city limits. "Tract A has been divided into two tracts to accommodate a well site," a staff report says. "The applicant has routed a copy of the plat to all the municipalities within three miles of the subject property and to all intended utility providers." There were no objections to the request raised by any of these agencies. The plat meets all applicable subdivision regulations and zoning regulations of the R1-6 RUPD zoning district, the report says. A draft agenda for board meetings can be amended up to 24 hours before Wednesday's 9:30 a.m. meeting. Monday, the board is set to meet in an executive session to discuss pending legal cases. Those include a lawsuit involving William D. Hughes, legal advice on board responsibilities with election recounts and board authority regarding tabulation of ballots.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally voting

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and half in prison on Monday for illegally voting in the 2020 general election. Roberto Garcia of San Tan Valley pleaded guilty in July to one count of illegal voting after being indicted in March 2022, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Maryland State
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
scottsdale.org

Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood

The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa restaurants have beef over parking

Owners the steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse asked the Mesa Planning and Zoning board to approve construction of a larger restaurant east of their current spot at the southwest corner of Stapley Drive and the U.S. 60. The landlord for Charleston’s, a restaurant just south, opposed the plans at a recent...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Downtown Phoenix#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Richmond America Homes#Rupd#El Mirage Road
gladiatortimes.com

The Gilbert High School Restroom Policy

So I asked a couple of people their opinion on the restroom policy. Here are some of the comments I received:. It is unfair because some students take advantage of the passes by taking their time when other students need to go. It is time-consuming because you have to ask...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley

PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Electric bill going up for SRP customers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SRP has announced it will be increasing monthly utility costs for the rest of 2022 and into 2023. Effective by the November 2022 billing cycle, the SRP board has approved an overall 4.7% average annual increase in utility bill costs. The specific impact will be varied depending on customer plans and usage, but on average, customers can expect to see a $5.58 increase in a typical residential monthly bill in 2022. An adjustment for the same amount will be effective one year later, starting November 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy