Short P & Z agenda planned for Supervisors meeting

PHOENIX — A single development is all that's on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors' planning and zoning agenda for Wednesday's informal meeting. A replat for Tract A of the Seasons at Riverside and a well site for Richmond America Homes are part of that lone item. The board is set to meet a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in its chambers in the county building on West Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix. The replat is for a development that is set to include 121 lots on about 2.64 acres. About 2.44 acres will remain in Tract A while a "Tract A-1" will be created for a well site. The R1-6 RUPD-zoned property is located at the southwest corner of Maryland Avenue and El Mirage Road, northeast of the Litchfield Park city limits. "Tract A has been divided into two tracts to accommodate a well site," a staff report says. "The applicant has routed a copy of the plat to all the municipalities within three miles of the subject property and to all intended utility providers." There were no objections to the request raised by any of these agencies. The plat meets all applicable subdivision regulations and zoning regulations of the R1-6 RUPD zoning district, the report says. A draft agenda for board meetings can be amended up to 24 hours before Wednesday's 9:30 a.m. meeting. Monday, the board is set to meet in an executive session to discuss pending legal cases. Those include a lawsuit involving William D. Hughes, legal advice on board responsibilities with election recounts and board authority regarding tabulation of ballots.