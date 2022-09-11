ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators Fall Back to Earth with 26-16 Loss to Kentucky

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4kZ1_0hqYoPzn00

The Florida Gators fall to the Kentucky Wildcats for the third time in five years, 26-16.

A troubling fall from cloud nine for the Gators.

For the third time in five years, Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats took down the Florida Gators in their annual matchup. It is the second time in that span they knock off UF in Gainesville.

Following a back-and-forth first half that saw Billy Napier's squad hold a measly three-point lead heading into the locker room, the second half was all Kentucky.

While the Gators' defense did its part to limit the Wildcats' scoring despite countless scoring chances, while holding quarterback Will Levis to a modest 13-for-24, 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Kentucky’s offense capitalized on some of the short fields it received from turnovers.

Although the Wildcats attempted to keep the door open for Florida, specifically on special teams with a safety in the first half and missed field goal up 23-16 with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Gators failed to capitalize on the opportunities they were provided.

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffalo added insult to injury by knocking through a late 26-yard attempt to put the dagger in Florida’s chances.

As a result, the Gators lose their first home bout since falling by two points to Alabama in week three of 2021.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson followed a massive week one performance that saw him account for 272 yards and three scores with a dud in the SEC opener. The Wildcats' defense contained the dynamic playmaker to just four yards on the ground and exploited his accuracy issues to hold him to a 14-for-35, 143-yard and two interception outing.

The two picks resulted in 14 points for the Wildcats. His inability to find any groove on the night led to Florida’s offensive deficiency from start to finish.

Just as the Gators triumph when he thrives, they fall when he falters. As a result, Florida crumbled, ridding the program of the positive momentum it garnered from the massive week one victory.

The No. 12 Gators fall to 1-1 on the season. They will look to bounce back next week as they host USF at 7 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Florida Gators Fall Back#Kentucky Wildcats#The Florida Gators#Uf
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
Action News Jax

Multiple vehicle crash in Penney Farms blocks all lanes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that a multiple vehicle car crash occurred in Penny Farms. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the crash near State Road 16 and Paso Fino Road. Officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene, and all lanes are blocked.
PENNEY FARMS, FL
wymt.com

Man found dead inside truck, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
mycbs4.com

Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville

Gainesville — Thursday night Gainesville Police say they found a man shot to death in a car at the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, at 1731 NE 8th Avenue. Police say they received calls around 10:40 PM about a person shot in the parking lot. When they arrived they found the man dead.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WHAS11

Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy