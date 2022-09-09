ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas mom Chrissy Powell, 39, found dead after doorbell cam footage filmed her leaving home died from overheating in car after drinking, says autopsy

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Texas mother who was found dead in a parking lot three weeks after haunting doorbell footage filmed her leaving home passed away from hyperthermia and alcohol-related complications, an autopsy has ruled.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her house on an eerie CCTV clip at 10.34 a.m. on July 5, after calling in to her job as a paralegal to let them know she was running late.

But her body was found three weeks later by a security guard at a San Antonio strip mall after noticing a foul odor coming from a car which had been 'parked in the same location for about a week.'

Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the mother-of-two suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication, reports Fox.

And San Antonio Police Department said the investigation is now closed, adding: 'We did not find any evidence leading to a criminal investigation.'

During the approximate time authorities believe she was in the car, temperatures in San Antonio reached around 90F.

Powell's body, which had no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center - just a 10 minute drive from her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33J8RC_0hqYoFPl00
Powell, 39, is originally from New Haven, Conn., and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio.  Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the mother-of-two suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNFWd_0hqYoFPl00
Powell had two children, ages three and 12. Her body, which had no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center - just a 10 minute drive from her home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMeoV_0hqYoFPl00
This graphic illustrates where Powell was last seen and where she was found

Ring doorbell footage from Powell's home shows her walking briskly out of the door shortly after 10:30 a.m., a white purse under her shoulder.

But Powell appeared to have left her phone and smartwatch in the house, her friends say, as she rushed to work.

She also left vital medication behind. Police say that Powell suffered from a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

Nobody saw or heard from the young mother since that morning.

The shopping plaza where she was found is located along the same stretch of interstate as her job at Sanchez & Wilson, a law firm that handles cases such as personal injury and unfair dismissals.

Their offices are an eight-minute drive from where Powell was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPbSe_0hqYoFPl00
Powell, who was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rouge that is also missing, left her iPhone and Apple Watch at home because she was rushing to get to work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhj5N_0hqYoFPl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJafk_0hqYoFPl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LcJk_0hqYoFPl00
Powell and Cady pictured with her son in December 2017 following a Christmas concert at the child's elementary school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyLVP_0hqYoFPl00
The father of Powell's youngest child, Chris Cady. Powell posted this photo of the couple together in January 2020 

When overheating can become fatal: What is hyperthermia and how can you avoid it?

Hyperthermia is the state of having an abnormally high body temperature.

The body overheats when it absorbs or generates more heat than it can release - having sometimes fatal consequences.

The average body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit - and anything above 99 is classed as too warm.

Heat cramps, exhaustion, rashes, heat stress, and heatstroke are all types of illnesses linked to hyperthermia.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition, which can cause problems with the brain and vital organs.

People are especially prone to hyperthermia if they are dehydrated, doing physical activity in hot weather, consume excessive alcohol, or have pre-existing health conditions.

Blurred vision, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting are signs that you may have hypothermia.

Keeping yourself hydrated and in cool areas when it's warm can help prevent hypothermia.

Police found her purse inside the vehicle and used her ID to identify her.

Powell's mom, Claudia Mobley, broke the news on Facebook on July 25 after pleading for others to help find her daughter.

She wrote: 'My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you for all your prayers.'

While Powell's sister, Jennifer, wrote in a Facebook post: 'I’m heartbroken and completely devastated. This was not how I hoped and prayed this would end. She will always be my sister and with me in some way.'

Jennifer's message concluded with the words: 'Check on those friends who are going through hard times.'

The paralegal had two children, ages 12 and three. According to her Facebook page, Powell was a native of New Haven, Connecticut.

Powell's mother posted her first call for help on July 23, saying her daughter left for work from the pair shared, on July 5 and left her cell phone and medication behind.

'There have been no transactions on her credit cards or bank account,' Mobley wrote. 'We have retraced her route to work several times and there are no bodies of water or signs of a crash along the way. We're not even sure she headed to work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ4G9_0hqYoFPl00
Powell had recently taken in two dogs, named Oliver and Chevy, and her last social media post on June 10 was a 'puppy update'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

American Airlines first class passenger is jailed and another woman convicted after they attacked fellow traveler, used racial slurs and spat at man who tried to stop them on flight to LA that had to be diverted to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, from the Bronx,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Smirking in the dock: Married Democrat official stands in Vegas court with his arms bandaged after suicide attempt - as he's arraigned for murdering journalist who exposed his affair with co-worker

A smirking Democratic official has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Las Vegas journalist who exposed his affair. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, is accused of killing Jeff German, a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, outside his home. German, 69, was stabbed to death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Alcohol#Personal Injury#Overheating#Cctv#Nissan Rogue
Daily Mail

London’s armed police threaten to go ‘on strike’ over Queen’s funeral in row after their colleague was suspended over fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba

Armed police officers have said they will hand in their guns and go on 'strike' after their colleague was suspended over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba. They are said to be 'furious' about the IOPC's decision to suspend the officer who shot Mr Kaba in south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Suspect arrested in connection to a Texas hitchhiking murderer may have sent the victim's mother his last texts before he went missing and was found stabbed multiple times

Police arrested a Texas man in connection to the death of a 31-year-old after the victim's mother received final text messages from what she believed was her son, but may have actually been from his murderer. Canton James Echols, 33, was arrested and charged on Monday with the murder of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Urgent plea for information after sudden death of a 12-year-old girl who suffered a rare illness as cops demand anyone who visited her home to come forward

Police are urging for public assistance as they investigate the shock death of a 12-year-old girl. Tiffani Scholten was found unresponsive at a home in Coomera, Queensland on April 18 this year, as police continue investigations into her death. Police were called to a Bellagio Crescent home around 8pm to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Terror on the border: Migrants are killing pets, stealing from shops and knocking on doors late at night at Texas border town - prompting residents to buy more guns to defend themselves

An influx of migrants into a Texas border town killing local pets, stealing from shops, and knocking on doors late at night has prompted residents to buy more weapons to defend themselves. The Del Rio section of the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, has seen over 376,000 migrant encounters since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears

A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The thick blue line! French policewoman who looks like Kim Kardashian has people BEGGING to be arrested after she is spotted on TV escorting killer French dentist

A millionaire dentist and his father have been jailed in France for performing thousands of unnecessary procedures - but they're not the ones making headlines. Instead, the internet's attention has focused on the policewoman walking Lionel Guedj and dad Carnot into court and her Kim Kardashian-like posterior. 'We need to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's classmates receive counselling after returning to school for first time since nine-year-old was gunned down in botched gangland hit

Classmates of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old who was shot dead in her home, will receive counselling on their return to school. The innocent young girl was killed when a gunman entered her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22. St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton, where Olivia attended,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fraudster Melissa Caddick's husband 'cried fake tears after waiting two days to report her missing, lied to her family and friends and acted extremely strangely'

The behaviour of Melissa Caddick's husband was extremely strange and when seen crying they weren't 'real tears', a policeman has told her inquest. Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Anthony Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says she left their Dover Heights mansion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy