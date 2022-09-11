Read full article on original website
WTKR
Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 14
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will begin basketball practice in less than two weeks on September 27. Then it's a six-week sprint to the season opener. On the season premier of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we discuss some of the returning players who will look to help elevate the Monarchs in 2022-2023. Mekhi Long, Charles Smith IV, Imo Essien and D'Angelo Stines are among those who saw minutes last season looking to make a jump.
jerryratcliffe.com
ODU: “They sense that there’s blood in he water,” said UVA’s Elliott
When Tony Elliott was asked about hosting Old Dominion this Saturday (2 p.m. ACC Network), he didn’t mince words. “They’re going to come in here and sense that there’s blood in the water and they’re going to come after us,” Elliott said about the Monarchs.
WTKR
Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
WTKR
One hit helped Norcom's Jaden Ratliff cherish football more than ever
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — There was one thing about football that stuck out to Norcom's Jaden Ratliff growing up. "Just love to hit," he said. "I just love to hit people." He's taken the art of tackling very seriously. A consensus three-star safety, Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Buffalo, and Campbell, while he's also heard from Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
WAVY News 10
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
Virginia man pleads guilty after using Tinder to scam thousands from Navy sailors
A Newport News man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to being part of a conspiracy to defraud Navy Sailors out of money by using fake dating profiles.
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search
HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January. The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and...
WAVY News 10
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Two teenagers arrested for over 45 charges in Virginia Beach
Detectives were investigating multiple cases involving larcenies, stolen vehicles, and firearm violations throughout the city of Virginia Beach between August 26, 2022 and September 9, 2022.
cbs17
Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
Surveillance footage captures Portsmouth home invasion incident
Portsmouth Police are searching for two men wanted for a recent home invasion that was captured on the residents' RING camera.
