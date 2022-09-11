ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPAPd_0hqYm98E00

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night.

Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to left field in the second inning. The three-time AL MVP broke the club mark of five games in a row with a homer set by Bobby Bonds in 1977.

“It’s pretty cool,” Trout said of the achievement. “I’ve just been preparing myself, trying to get my swing right and not missing pitches. I got some pitches to hit tonight and put a good swing on them.”

Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight games in a row with a home run.

Ohtani (12-8) yielded one run on six hits with seven strikeouts until leaving with a blister on his right index finger. He threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.4 mph in the third inning, according to Statcast.

“I had a little rough first inning, things weren’t going our way, but I was able to fight through that,” Ohtani said through a translator. “Once we got through that inning, momentum was on our side.”

Ohtani said he felt fine and thought he got out of the game before it became more severe.

The right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in eight straight starts.

“A lot of awesomeness again,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Ohtani’s outing. “That two-seamer ridiculous. When you can throw it 100 miles per hour with that kind of movement, you can see the reactions from some of the hitters on their faces.”

As Ohtani was warming up to start the sixth, he motioned to the dugout, and Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him. After conversing for several minutes, Ohtani walked off and was replaced by Jimmy Herget.

“It was more getting him out of there before it opens,” Nevin said. “He’s had them before. He manages his body as well as anybody, and if that thing rips open, it probably puts his next start in jeopardy, so he got out of there before it did that.”

Ohtani remained in to hit to start the seventh, but Jo Adell batted for him in the ninth, which Nevin said he did because he didn’t want to risk anything with a five-run lead. The Angels would check on Ohtani on Sunday to see if he can be the designated hitter in the series finale.

The Angels jumped on Houston starter José Urquidy (13-6) for five runs in the first two innings. He allowed a career high-tying six runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts in five innings.

“They hit some balls hard that were caught early and then they had some soft contact infield hits that started rallies and then the three-run homer by Trout,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s the hottest man around. He’s hit homers in six straight games, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that.”

Taylor Ward, who finished with three hits, had an RBI single in the first. Mike Ford had an RBI double in the fifth and Andrew Velazquez had an RBI groundout as part of the four-run second.

Jose Altuve scored on a single by Yuli Gurriel and an error in the first. Gurriel had three hits.

ROSTER MOVE

C Kurt Suzuki was activated off the bereavement list. C Chad Wallach was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Suzuki.

OUTSTANDING GRABS

Astros CF Chas McCormick robbed Ohtani of extra bases in the first with a running catch as he crashed into the wall. In the fourth, Angels LF Mickey Moniak robbed Jeremy Peña of a hit with a diving catch then proceeded to double off Trey Mancini at first.

Trout denied Yordan Alvarez of extra bases to end the fifth, running back on a deep flyball to center and reaching over his head to make the catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 2B David Fletcher exited with a right hand contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. X-rays were negative, and he was listed as day-to-day. … RHP Archie Bradley (right elbow fracture) threw a bullpen session prior to the game Saturday. … 3B Anthony Rendon (right wrist) has returned to doing baseball activities, Nevin said.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (right calf) felt “good” following his bullpen session on Friday, Baker said. … Utility player Aledmys Díaz (groin) continued his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, with the “tentative” plan for him to rejoin the Astros in Detroit on Tuesday, Baker said.

LHP Tucker Davidson (2-5, 6.42 ERA) starts Sunday for the Angels opposite Houston RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.99 ERA) in the series final.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 ground outs. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply and Reyes Moronta finished the three-hitter. Ketel Marte, Emmanuel Rivera and Carson Kelly hit solo homers. Marte hit his 11th home run of the season leading off the fourth on the first pitch from Sean Manaea (7-9). Rivera followed two outs later with a high drive down the line in left into the Arizona bullpen for his 12th of the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals 3-2 for series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum, entering a last-ditch five-game series at first-place Cleveland this weekend. Their pitching lately looks up to the task. Carlos Correa’s solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon’s two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race. “Our guys know what’s at stake, and our guys know what time of the year it is,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “This is what we do all this work for.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Reds snap six-game losing streak, beat Cardinals 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series. The loss cut the Cardinals’ lead in the National League Central to 7 1/2 games over the idle Milwaukee Brewers. “We’ll put it together,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s been a stretch where there’s no offense certain days. We just came up short tonight. We ran out of time there. We’re not overly concerned.” St. Louis made it interesting in the ninth against rookie reliever Alexis Diaz, loading the bases with one out on two singles and walk before pulling within a run on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols, giving him 123 in his career and tying him with Hall of Famer Robin Yount for third most in MLB history since 1954.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field. “It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building,” Lindor said. “But it’s still a grind. I’m still tired, and I’ll be tired tomorrow. I’m just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today’s win, including myself.” Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day, ceremony at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — For the big leaguers who saw him play, Roberto Clemente was a breathtaking talent and unmistakable force on the field who made a powerful impact on young ballplayers. His selfless humanitarianism left a lasting impression, too. Major League Baseball celebrated its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday, with festivities centered in New York, where the Mets hosted the Hall of Fame outfielder’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972. To mark the 50th anniversary year of that tragedy, more than a dozen winners of baseball’s treasured Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and playing excellence joined Clemente family members at Citi Field for the pregame ceremony.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy