Fargo Air Museum Lands “Celebrity” Plane For Annual Fundraiser
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can’t have a Celebrity Dinner & Auction at the Fargo Air Museum without a “celebrity” plane. This is the F-101B Voodoo from the North Dakota National Air Guard. The Cold War-era fighter jet was used in 1970 & 1972 to help...
Pet Connection: Meet Princess
Princess is a sweetheart, and she could be your royal kitty. She’s a 3 1/2 year-old cat from Cats Cradle Shelter in Fargo. When they got her, she was in the middle of a difficult pregnancy. They had to do an emergency spay surgery on her. Her kitten survived and got adopted out. Now it’s Princess’ turn.
MN AG Keith Ellison visits Red River Women’s Clinic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tours the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new facility in Moorhead saying it’s up and functioning well. He calls the staff “vibrant” and ready to help women during a difficult time. Ellison says if a state...
Dakota Girls & Boys Ranch to use Kiwanis grant to renovate Dakota Memorial School
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Kiwanis Club of Fargo awards the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch with a $2,500 grant. It will help renovate and furnish their library and media center at Dakota Memorial School. The school educates students with complex learning needs due to psychiatric, behavioral, social/emotional, and...
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company. The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision. insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus. Lisa Borgen...
Firefighters fight early morning fire in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Firefighters are battling a fire near downtown. They responded to a building just off the corner of NP Avenue and 10th St. S. around 3:45 Thursday morning. KVRR Local News was on scene as the first firefighters arrived. The building on fire was behind...
Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo. Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. But Galusha fled into rural Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies used...
“Hockeyland” skates into F-M region with a September 20th premiere
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
Man Wanted In Death of Man In Fargo Arrested in St. Paul
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — A man wanted in the death of a man in downtown Fargo last month is arrested in St. Paul. Police tell us 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was taken into custody this morning by the North Star Fugitive Task Force. Garcia was arrested on warrants for manslaughter...
Closing Arguments Thursday in Arthur Kollie Murder Trial
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Murder victim Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen’s father testified Tuesday and now closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning in the trial of Arthur Kollie. He is accused of attacking and killing the 14-year-old in broad daylight in summer 2021. On the final day...
11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court
FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for...
Police Arrest Man After Fight, Reports Of Shot Fired
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police break up a fight with a gun nearby after reports of a gun shot. Police responded to the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. An officer spotted a gun on the ground near two people fighting. Police detained...
NDSU: Zach Mathis Emerging as Top WR
FARGO– North Dakota State’s defense and run game have been the focal point of the Bison’s identity this season. With last year’s number one receiver Christian Watson now playing in the NFL there were questions surrounding who cam miller’s top wide out would be. Through the first two games of the season the answer has been Zach Mathis.
