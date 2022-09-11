ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Pet Connection: Meet Princess

Princess is a sweetheart, and she could be your royal kitty. She’s a 3 1/2 year-old cat from Cats Cradle Shelter in Fargo. When they got her, she was in the middle of a difficult pregnancy. They had to do an emergency spay surgery on her. Her kitten survived and got adopted out. Now it’s Princess’ turn.
FARGO, ND
MN AG Keith Ellison visits Red River Women’s Clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tours the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new facility in Moorhead saying it’s up and functioning well. He calls the staff “vibrant” and ready to help women during a difficult time. Ellison says if a state...
MINNESOTA STATE
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company. The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision. insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus. Lisa Borgen...
MOORHEAD, MN
Firefighters fight early morning fire in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Firefighters are battling a fire near downtown. They responded to a building just off the corner of NP Avenue and 10th St. S. around 3:45 Thursday morning. KVRR Local News was on scene as the first firefighters arrived. The building on fire was behind...
FARGO, ND
Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo. Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. But Galusha fled into rural Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies used...
CASS COUNTY, ND
“Hockeyland” skates into F-M region with a September 20th premiere

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
FARGO, ND
Man Wanted In Death of Man In Fargo Arrested in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — A man wanted in the death of a man in downtown Fargo last month is arrested in St. Paul. Police tell us 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was taken into custody this morning by the North Star Fugitive Task Force. Garcia was arrested on warrants for manslaughter...
FARGO, ND
Closing Arguments Thursday in Arthur Kollie Murder Trial

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Murder victim Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen’s father testified Tuesday and now closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning in the trial of Arthur Kollie. He is accused of attacking and killing the 14-year-old in broad daylight in summer 2021. On the final day...
FARGO, ND
Police Arrest Man After Fight, Reports Of Shot Fired

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police break up a fight with a gun nearby after reports of a gun shot. Police responded to the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. An officer spotted a gun on the ground near two people fighting. Police detained...
MOORHEAD, MN
NDSU: Zach Mathis Emerging as Top WR

FARGO– North Dakota State’s defense and run game have been the focal point of the Bison’s identity this season. With last year’s number one receiver Christian Watson now playing in the NFL there were questions surrounding who cam miller’s top wide out would be. Through the first two games of the season the answer has been Zach Mathis.
FARGO, ND

