Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
NDSU: Zach Mathis Emerging as Top WR
FARGO– North Dakota State’s defense and run game have been the focal point of the Bison’s identity this season. With last year’s number one receiver Christian Watson now playing in the NFL there were questions surrounding who cam miller’s top wide out would be. Through the first two games of the season the answer has been Zach Mathis.
Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona
North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
kvrr.com
“Hockeyland” skates into F-M region with a September 20th premiere
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
kvrr.com
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
Times-Online
Valley City quietly marks 150 years, one of the 10 oldest towns in ND
Valley City, the ‘City of Bridges’ as they say, has grown in popularity and size over the last 150 years. Little did many know back in 1872 that Valley City would be the 12th largest city in the state. Valley City also makes it into the top 10 oldest towns in the state. For the people of Valley City, a 150th anniversary, also known as, a sesquicentennial is a very special occasion. What was once just a tree covered valley would someday expand into what we recognize as Valley City today. Originally called 2X Sheyenne, the name was changed a few times to Fifth Siding, then to Wahpeton, then Worthington, and now Valley City, it’s clear to see, not just the name of the town has changed. Over the years, many generations have made Valley City their home and even with the continued growth a sense of community remains. Now a town with many businesses, a highly accredited college, and a growing younger population, it can be hard to imagine what life could have been like so many decades ago.
Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend
Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was previously married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019. Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fest parade and celebration returning Saturday in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fest celebration is returning to the City of West Fargo this week. This year’s theme, “Better than Ever" was voted on through social media, as it celebrates the event’s full return after changes in previous years from road construction and COVID-19.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company. The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision. insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus. Lisa Borgen...
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
KFYR-TV
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
valleynewslive.com
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
kvrr.com
Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo. Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. But Galusha fled into rural Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies used...
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Schools looks into building a new middle school & high school
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board approves the first reading of a 10-year long-range facilities plan. It looks into building a new middle school and high school since Bennett Elementary is nearing capacity. A middle school could be built on eight acres directly east of Davies High...
Comments / 0