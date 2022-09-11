Read full article on original website
Scattered storms tonight, breezy and warm Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will push east across the state tonight, then it will be hot and breezy again Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will push east through the evening and overnight. A few strong storms will be possible with gusty winds, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
Warm and breezy, storms return Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will return to Kansas on Thursday as unseasonably warm weather continues. It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will make it near 90 degrees. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
A cooler morning but temps reach 90s this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool morning across Kansas, but that will change later today as bright blue skies take our temperatures into the lower and middle 90s, or almost ten degrees above average. A relatively weak weather maker will move across Kansas Wednesday...
Windy Wednesday across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south, and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. A relatively weak weather maker...
Quilt auction to benefit Ava and Amy Jones in recoveries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Among the skillfully crafted, handmade quilts displayed at the Kansas State Fair, on in particular holds a special meeting. Laura Martin donated the quilt from Sewed Love Quit Shop in Elkhart. The quilt, featuring sunflowers and the message, “It’s not where you go -- it’s who you meet along the way,” will be auctioned off Saturday Sept. 17 for Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy Jones.
Where’s Shane? Dangerous Feats of Comedy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! Today we’re getting to hang out with the crew from the traveling show Dangerous Feats of Comedy! Find out more about all of the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!
Where’s Shane? Ron Diamond, comic hypnotist
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! Today we’re getting to hang out with a staple of the Kansas State Fair: Ron Diamond, the comic hypnotist!. Prepare to...
‘Tasty Tuesday’ draws crowds to Hutchinson on 5th day of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The fifth day of the 109th Kansas State Fair featured one of the annual celebration’s main draws, the food. As part of “Tasty Tuesday,” select vendors at the fair offered smaller portions for $2. This included everything from funnel cakes to pizza. Thirteen...
Where’s Shane? Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out!. Today is Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair, where participating vendors will have food for just 2 bucks! We’ll be getting an up-close look at some of those tasty food items you can grab while you’re out! Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!
KCC requires Evergy to explain $1.2 billion increase in capital spending plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is now requiring Evergy to explain itself about a $1.2 billion increase in its capital spending plan and how it will affect Kansas customers. The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday, Sept. 15, that it has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2...
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
