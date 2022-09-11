Princess is a sweetheart, and she could be your royal kitty. She’s a 3 1/2 year-old cat from Cats Cradle Shelter in Fargo. When they got her, she was in the middle of a difficult pregnancy. They had to do an emergency spay surgery on her. Her kitten survived and got adopted out. Now it’s Princess’ turn.

FARGO, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO