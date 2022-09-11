At least two people were involved in a two vehicle accident late this morning in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol has released very little information at this point. We know that an eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 43 year old Lengby man collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by a 51 year old Nevis man at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township. No word yet on any possible injuries. More information is expected to be released tonight at 10:30pm.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO