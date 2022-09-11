ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company. The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision. insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus. Lisa Borgen...
MOORHEAD, MN
UPDATE: Crookston Man Killed In Crash In Grand Forks Co. ID’d

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A head-on crash near Thompson, North Dakota has claimed the life of a Crookston man. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 7, about 6 miles east of Thompson. Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile crossed the center line...
THOMPSON, ND
Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo. Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. But Galusha fled into rural Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies used...
CASS COUNTY, ND

