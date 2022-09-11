Read full article on original website
Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company. The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision. insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus. Lisa Borgen...
UPDATE: Crookston Man Killed In Crash In Grand Forks Co. ID’d
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A head-on crash near Thompson, North Dakota has claimed the life of a Crookston man. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 7, about 6 miles east of Thompson. Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile crossed the center line...
Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo. Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. But Galusha fled into rural Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies used...
Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues. A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed. The person...
