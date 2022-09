Rashaad Penny played 38 of the Seahawks' 55 offensive snaps Monday night and got 14 of their 15 backfield touches. Interestingly, Travis Homer out-snapped DeeJay Dallas 19-3 as the RB2 behind Penny. That distribution is likely to change Sunday at San Francisco with Pete Carroll saying rookie Ken Walker III is expected to be in the mix. Also of note: Marquise Goodwin out-snapped Dee Eskridge 28-5. That leaves little doubt that Goodwin, back from his hamstring injury, is Seattle's No 3 receiver.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO