'It was a sudden death' : Upcoming 5K walk, blood drive set to honor 7-year-old girl who lost battle to sickle cell anemia in 2015

Related
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
Newton community rallies behind volunteer firefighter battling stage 3 colon cancer
NEWTON, Texas — The community in Newton is rallying behind one of their own who is battling cancer. Shancey Bowman has been a volunteer with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department for six years meanwhile his wife has been there 23 years and is currently the chief. Bowman was diagnosed...
12newsnow.com
Memorial service held to honor 2 Beaumont Police officers killed in line of duty in 1902, 1917
Officer George Frederick died in 1902 after being shot in the line of duty. Officer James Gaines died in 1917 during a chase on his motorcycle.
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
Port Arthur News
Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest
GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
Orange Leader
Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
KFDM-TV
Name released of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed line at Calder Woods
BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has released the name of an 83-year-old man who was electrocuted when he touched a downed power line at Calder Woods Senior Living Community. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 that LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, of VIdor, died...
Orange Leader
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Nothing better than eating gumbo for a good cause in Port Arthur
When I heard the news the Rotary Club of Port Arthur is bringing back Taste of Gumbo as an in-person event next year, I was a bit giddy. As I thought of the return of the event, I started thinking back to the many times I attended Taste of Gumbo, either to cover the event as a reporter or to go with my family on my own time.
KFDM-TV
Police arrest three after responding to shots fired, searching for fourth suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 4600 block of Magnolia Street around 2:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Cody Guedry. When officers arrived, four males took off on foot. Officers set-up a perimeter in the neighborhood and arrested three people, who will be charged...
'It was just ungodly' : Family suing Beaumont senior living facility after 'horrific' attack on 80-year-old dementia patient
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is suing a Beaumont assisted living facility, claiming the neglect of its staff made way for an attack that worsened the memory of elderly man with dementia. The entire attack was caught on camera. The children of then 80-year-old Charles Jinks decided it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
KFDM-TV
Vidor teen arrested for possession of meth following traffic stop in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a Vidor teenager accused of possession of methamphetamine after officers arrested him in north Beaumont. Officers say they stopped Seth Binning, 17, from Vidor, after they spotted him traveling at a high rate of speed at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, near Magnolia and Tyler in north Beaumont.
kjas.com
Firefighters battled blaze just east of Jasper
Firefighters from the Jasper and East End Fire Departments along with the Texas A&M Forest Service worked for about two hours battling a blaze just east of Jasper on Wednesday evening. It started at about 5:30 on land east of Bevil Loop Road. Firefighters were hampered in reaching the blaze...
How you can help a Veteran-run organization in Beaumont continue to serve the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — Those who fought for our country and continue to fight for our community are asking for help to renovate a beloved building that many area veterans describe as a second home. In 2023, the American Legion Post 33 in Beaumont will celebrate its 75th year. About...
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
Port Arthur News
Groves firefighter injured during home blaze response
GROVES — A Groves firefighter was sent to UTMB Galveston for treatment for smoke inhalation following a weekend house fire. Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud said authorities first thought the firefighter was suffering from heat exhaustion but learned he went suffered smoke inhalation. The man was flown to the Galveston hospital for additional treatment and is doing well as of Tuesday afternoon.
