Staten Island, NY

onthebanks.com

On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 147: Week 3 Preview at Temple With Ryan Wallen of 247Sports

It is another victory week for the Scarlet Knights after a blowout victory over Wagner. Now, can Rutgers take down Temple for the second consecutive year?. The Scarlet Knights are big favorites this weekend, preparing to travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Owls. Rutgers can begin 3-0 for the second consecutive season and will be halfway to a bowl berth. Ryan Wallen of Owls Daily at 247Sports joined the show to breakdown the happenings with Temple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
onthebanks.com

Let’s help Temple’s attendance: paint The Linc Scarlet!!

As I wrote in a Fanpost last Tuesday, "Will the Linc be a cherry-clad arena or will it be more a glorious shade of scarlet." Apparently I wasn’t alone in that thinking. The Rutgers Touchdown Club retweeted this RFootball tweet on Wednesday. Pretty cool. And Greg Schiano, in talking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

