FOX 21 Online
Chief Buffalo Mural Unveiled
DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held to honor the unveiling of the Chief Buffalo mural in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park. Chief Buffalo was a respected figure of the Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. The mural unveiled today has been in the works for the past...
FOX 21 Online
University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School Celebrates 50th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday marks year 50 for the medical school within UMD’s campus. For the past 5 decades, the medical school has given Bulldogs the opportunity to gain medical training to become future physicians. Thursday, campus and city leaders came together to celebrate the milestone. Duluth’s campus...
FOX 21 Online
Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike. The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.
FOX 21 Online
Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door. Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993. It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior College Recognizes Upcoming National Constitution Day
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a lot of red, white, and blue at Lake Superior College Wednesday. The campus was acknowledging National Constitution Day, which comes up on September 17. American flags and, of course, copies of the United States Constitution were available for anyone interested. It was on...
FOX 21 Online
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
FOX 21 Online
Cycling Grandma Rides through Duluth to Break World Record
DULUTH, Minn. — While most people her age gear-up for retirement, 67-year-old Cindy Norris has put her tires to the cement. Norris calls herself the cycling grandma from Nevada, riding coast to coast across America on Highway 2. The trek started back in July in Washington. Norris says she’s...
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
FOX 21 Online
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Jim Paine Announces Plans for Re-Election
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine announced his plans to run for re-election next spring. The mayor held a gathering of family and friends at Bucktales to make the announcement. He discussed what they mayor’s office has accomplished over the past five years as well as his vision going forward if re-elected.
FOX 21 Online
The DECC Asks For Feedback Before Possibly Going Cashless
DULUTH, Minn. — Cash or no cash? That is the new big question the DECC is asking the public when it comes to concessions and beer stands. Executive Director Dan Hartman says going cashless is one of the biggest venue trends of the past 2 years. The goal is...
KAAL-TV
Floatplane wreckage that killed Minnesota couple found off the coast of Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for...
FOX 21 Online
Final Day of MNA Nurse Strike: What Next?
DULUTH, Minn. — For the past two days, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association have been on strike. The strike comes after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 16 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over staffing levels and not enough pay. Here in...
FOX 21 Online
UWS Hosts Blood Drive For Students
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday, the Memorial Blood Center partnered with UWS students to help others by rallying classmates to donate blood. A Memorial Blood Center truck was parked outside the Yellowjacket Union Student Center as students enjoying lunch or a break from class were able to donate blood. Organizers...
FOX 21 Online
Everything Looking Up For Hawk Ridge Bird Migration
DULUTH, Minn. — Some people may be sad that summer is over, but fall also brings a lot of excitement and anticipation to others. This was the familiar and wonderful scene at Hawk Ridge today. Mother nature and the great migration are underway. Hawks in all sizes and species...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Oktoberfest Takes Over Bayfront Park Sept. 16-18
DULUTH, Minn. — Dust off your lederhosen and lace up your dirndl, Duluth’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend at Bayfront Festival Park. The fun starts Friday, Sept. 16 with cold German beer, Bovarian food, all types of games and activities, and of course authentic live music. FOX 21’s...
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
FOX 21 Online
City Council Votes to Grant Demolition Permit for Hotel Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn. – Back in 2021, the owners of the historic Hotel Astoria requested permission to tear down the structure due to extensive deterioration. The owners also asked three local businesses within the building to leave and relocate last year. The permit to tear it down was put on...
