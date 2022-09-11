ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys

Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

How many will tune in for Chargers-Chiefs tonight?

Thirty-five years after the NFL moved games to cable for the first time ever, the league has exported a major weekly broadcast package to the latest new frontier in television — not television at all. The streaming evolution/revolution continues tonight, when the league’s newest weekly trend, Thursday Night Football,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout

The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
College Football HQ

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

