Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
Bears Announce New Decision On Former First-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears have placed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness. The offensive lineman will be out for at least the next four weeks. In response to this move, the Bears signed offensive guard Michael Schofield to the active roster. The Bears...
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
NBC Sports
How many will tune in for Chargers-Chiefs tonight?
Thirty-five years after the NFL moved games to cable for the first time ever, the league has exported a major weekly broadcast package to the latest new frontier in television — not television at all. The streaming evolution/revolution continues tonight, when the league’s newest weekly trend, Thursday Night Football,...
Two From Defense Out for the Season
Defensive back A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand sidelined by injuries. Defensive back Nate Brooks brought back to practice squad.
NBC Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt: We’re in a lot better place than after the game
The latest reports on Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt‘s outlook after tearing his pec in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals indicate optimism that he will be able to avoid surgery and return to action around the middle of the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm that...
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Bucs-Saints series isn’t a rivalry if only one team wins
Although the Buccaneers managed to beat the Saints in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, Tampa Bay remains 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints during Tom Brady‘s time with the team. As a result, Bucs coach Todd Bowles currently isn’t viewing the twice-per-year series as a rivalry.
NBC Sports
Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout
The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
Dallas Cowboys ticket prices plummet, hitting ownership where it hurts
There’s no question Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones (the technical GM and the defacto GM) want the Dallas Cowboys to win games. Like all humans, they love being winners and winning on a national stage has to be near the apex of satisfaction. But for as nice as that...
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NBC Sports
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Rams’ Matthew Stafford injury status for Week 2 gets critical update from Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason. Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned...
