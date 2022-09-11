Read full article on original website
Penn State 2023 Target Sam Greene Will Announce His Commitment Thursday
Penn State target Sam Greene, a Class of 2023 athlete, has announced that he will be announcing his commitment Thursday at 8 p.m. before his school St. Frances (Baltimore, Maryland), will be playing at Venice High School (Venice, Florida) on ESPN 2. Penn State is in the running Boston College,...
‘He’s Done Everything Right’: Franklin, Clifford Pleased with Penn State OT Olu Fashanu
Penn State’s offensive line received a lot of criticism in 2021, and fans cited it as one of the reasons the team finished a disappointing 7-6 after starting 5-0. Through two games in 2022, the line still has struggled at times. In Week 1 at Purdue, Penn State only averaged 3.1 yards per carry running behind it. This past Saturday, Penn State gave up five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.
Penn State 2024 Four-Star Basketball Target Daquan Davis Will Visit Penn State Oct. 1
Daquan Davis, a Class of 2024 four-star basketball prospect out of Washington, DC, announced on Twitter that he will be making an official visit to Penn State on Oct. 1 to witness Penn State’s home game against Northwestern. Davis is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard that plays his prep...
Penn State TE Theo Johnson Back at Practice
After missing the first two games of the season, it Penn State TE Theo Johnson could be available for the team’s Week 3 showdown at Auburn. Johnson travelled to Penn State’s season-opening game against Purdue, but didn’t dress, and wasn’t ready to go in time for the team’s home opener against Ohio.
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home-Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
Curtis Jacobs Embracing Challenge of Auburn’s Respected Run Game
For many reasons, Saturday’s game against Auburn will be unique to Penn State. Most notably, it’ll be the first time Penn State has played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it’s the first time they will be on CBS since 2000. But from a matchup standpoint, it’ll be unique...
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Auburn, Olu Fashanu, More
Penn State is 2-0 this season, and coach James Franklin’s most famous saying at Penn State is “1-0 this week.”. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the third time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week on the road at Auburn Saturday. Franklin...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 14
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook.
2024 4-Stars Heywood, Nichols Favored to Land at Penn State
Two four-star players in the Class of 2024– Kevin Heywood and Dominic Nichols— have received a Rivals Future Cast and a 247Sports Crystal ball prediction, respectively, to Penn State. Heywood, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Nichols, a four-star edge-rusher out of Ijamsville, Maryland,...
Nittany Commonwealth Rebrands to We Are NIL
A name, image and likeness collective formerly known as the Nittany Commonwealth has rebranded and now is called We Are NIL. The main focus of this collective is disability insurance, and the collective’s founder, Michael Krentzman, told Front Office Sports that is where much of the $6-10 million We Are NIL hopes to raise will go.
ICA Presents Beaver Stadium Alcohol Proposal
Alcohol might be coming to Beaver Stadium. And it might be coming soon. In a decision that many Penn State fans have wanted for a long time, Nittany Nation will be able to consume alcohol at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s Sept. 24 game against Central Michigan. Word got...
