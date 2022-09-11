Penn State’s offensive line received a lot of criticism in 2021, and fans cited it as one of the reasons the team finished a disappointing 7-6 after starting 5-0. Through two games in 2022, the line still has struggled at times. In Week 1 at Purdue, Penn State only averaged 3.1 yards per carry running behind it. This past Saturday, Penn State gave up five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO