Lexington, KY

‘He’s Done Everything Right’: Franklin, Clifford Pleased with Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

Penn State’s offensive line received a lot of criticism in 2021, and fans cited it as one of the reasons the team finished a disappointing 7-6 after starting 5-0. Through two games in 2022, the line still has struggled at times. In Week 1 at Purdue, Penn State only averaged 3.1 yards per carry running behind it. This past Saturday, Penn State gave up five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State TE Theo Johnson Back at Practice

After missing the first two games of the season, it Penn State TE Theo Johnson could be available for the team’s Week 3 showdown at Auburn. Johnson travelled to Penn State’s season-opening game against Purdue, but didn’t dress, and wasn’t ready to go in time for the team’s home opener against Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Auburn, Olu Fashanu, More

Penn State is 2-0 this season, and coach James Franklin’s most famous saying at Penn State is “1-0 this week.”. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the third time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week on the road at Auburn Saturday. Franklin...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
2024 4-Stars Heywood, Nichols Favored to Land at Penn State

Two four-star players in the Class of 2024– Kevin Heywood and Dominic Nichols— have received a Rivals Future Cast and a 247Sports Crystal ball prediction, respectively, to Penn State. Heywood, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Nichols, a four-star edge-rusher out of Ijamsville, Maryland,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Nittany Commonwealth Rebrands to We Are NIL

A name, image and likeness collective formerly known as the Nittany Commonwealth has rebranded and now is called We Are NIL. The main focus of this collective is disability insurance, and the collective’s founder, Michael Krentzman, told Front Office Sports that is where much of the $6-10 million We Are NIL hopes to raise will go.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ICA Presents Beaver Stadium Alcohol Proposal

Alcohol might be coming to Beaver Stadium. And it might be coming soon. In a decision that many Penn State fans have wanted for a long time, Nittany Nation will be able to consume alcohol at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s Sept. 24 game against Central Michigan. Word got...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY

