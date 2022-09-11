ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

cbs17

Public safety, fun and food trucks event to close Cary’s Academy Street

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.
CARY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
Wake Forest, NC
cbs17

Member of roofing team falls, dies from injuries in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call regarding a fall victim sent police to an Apex home where a member of a roofing crew fell and later died. Police said the fall, that appears to be an accident, took place in the 100 block of Langshire Court around 4:20 p.m.
APEX, NC
cbs17

50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County program offers school-to-work pipeline for people with disabilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a program within Wake County public schools creating a pipeline into the workforce for people with disabilities. CBS 17 caught up with Summer Stallings, Joshiah Phillips, and Colton Rawls while the three worked their hospitality jobs at the Embassy Suites in Cary. All are graduates of Project Search—a school-to-work transition program for people with disabilities available through Wake County public schools.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
cbs17

Cary teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland. It was around lunchtime on Sept. 8 when the student assaulted a teacher, causing injuries, Cleveland told...
CARY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

The Green Chair Project hosting big ‘Chairity’ event

Home The The Green Chair Project is gearing up for its “Chairity” event this Friday and Saturday! Here’s a glimpse at some of the chairs that have been refurbished for auction! And on Friday morning, be sure to tune in – we’re doing the whole show from The Green Chair Project in Raleigh to learn more about the designers’ work and how you can get involved in the mission.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Fiona could threaten East Coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fiona developed in the western Atlantic Wednesday night. While this system is not very well organized, gradual strengthening is possible over the next 3-5 days as it continues to move west through the northern Caribbean. An area of high pressure to the north...
RALEIGH, NC

