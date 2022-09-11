Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
2 Raleigh nonprofits team up to improve housing conditions for families in need
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers are coming together to help families in need by making repairs to homes in Southeast Raleigh and the homeowners don’t have to pay even a dime. The nonprofit organization, Southeast Raleigh Promise, is teaming up with Rebuilding Together of the Triangle...
cbs17
Public safety, fun and food trucks event to close Cary’s Academy Street
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
cbs17
Camera system helps Halifax County deputies track down stolen U-Haul from Wake County
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)–The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to help make arrests. “So, when you think about what’s a useful investigative lead that they can actually have, it’s that license plate,” stated Holly Beilin. Beilin is a spokesperson with Flock Safety,...
cbs17
Member of roofing team falls, dies from injuries in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call regarding a fall victim sent police to an Apex home where a member of a roofing crew fell and later died. Police said the fall, that appears to be an accident, took place in the 100 block of Langshire Court around 4:20 p.m.
cbs17
50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
cbs17
‘Bark’ to school! Future service dogs enroll at Duke’s puppy kindergarten
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — These four-legged kindergarteners are headed ‘bark’ to school. A class of four puppies has enrolled in the Duke Puppy Kindergarten, which works with national nonprofit Canine Companions to test the cognitive abilities of pups that could grow up to become service dogs. Duke...
cbs17
Wake County program offers school-to-work pipeline for people with disabilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a program within Wake County public schools creating a pipeline into the workforce for people with disabilities. CBS 17 caught up with Summer Stallings, Joshiah Phillips, and Colton Rawls while the three worked their hospitality jobs at the Embassy Suites in Cary. All are graduates of Project Search—a school-to-work transition program for people with disabilities available through Wake County public schools.
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
cbs17
Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs
MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
cbs17
Cary teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland. It was around lunchtime on Sept. 8 when the student assaulted a teacher, causing injuries, Cleveland told...
WITN
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
cbs17
The Green Chair Project hosting big ‘Chairity’ event
Home The The Green Chair Project is gearing up for its “Chairity” event this Friday and Saturday! Here’s a glimpse at some of the chairs that have been refurbished for auction! And on Friday morning, be sure to tune in – we’re doing the whole show from The Green Chair Project in Raleigh to learn more about the designers’ work and how you can get involved in the mission.
Pig captured near Crabtree Valley Mall after wandering through nearby Raleigh neighborhoods for days
A pig on the lam for several days was caught Monday in a Raleigh neighborhood.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
cbs17
$5K reward offered for information in Wayne County homicide, deputies say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County deputies say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide earlier this year can receive a reward. On Wednesday, July 13, deputies say they found the body of 21-year-old Alex Sharpless on Watershed Road in Wayne County. They say...
cbs17
Raleigh Chamber’s meeting highlights ‘unprecedented’ year of economic growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Top Raleigh business leaders say the Triangle has grown at an “unprecedented” rate this year. Thursday, the Raleigh Chamber hosted their annual meeting highlighting the Triangle’s economic strength. Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development, said that the pandemic didn’t...
cbs17
Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens from this Wake County nuclear power plant. Here’s why
NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Sirens near the Harris Nuclear Plant in southwestern Wake County will sound for tests through Friday, officials said. They are testing the sirens because of a recent upgrade, and say they could sound multiple times. Those tests will run between 8 a.m. and 5...
cbs17
Tropical Storm Fiona could threaten East Coast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Fiona developed in the western Atlantic Wednesday night. While this system is not very well organized, gradual strengthening is possible over the next 3-5 days as it continues to move west through the northern Caribbean. An area of high pressure to the north...
cbs17
Drink tampering, physical assault reported at UNC frat house, campus police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina campus police say they received a report of an incident of drink tampering. Police say the report came from Campus Security Authority. It mentions two people at 216 East Rosemary St. in August 26, one of whom reported they were...
