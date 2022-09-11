Home The The Green Chair Project is gearing up for its “Chairity” event this Friday and Saturday! Here’s a glimpse at some of the chairs that have been refurbished for auction! And on Friday morning, be sure to tune in – we’re doing the whole show from The Green Chair Project in Raleigh to learn more about the designers’ work and how you can get involved in the mission.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO