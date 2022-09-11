Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: After Two Weeks Through The Air, Nittany Lions Prepare Ground Defenses Against Auburn
Through two weeks of the season only five teams across the country have faced fewer rushing attempts than Penn State. The Nittany Lions going up against pass-happy teams in consecutive weeks. Perhaps predictably, only seven teams across the country have faced more passing attempts than Penn State. Enter the inevitable...
CVIM, Penn State to Host COVID-19 Booster Clinic at Bryce Jordan Center
Penn State and Centre Volunteers in Medicine are partnering once again this month to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center. The clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Although drop-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged and can be made online. First availability will be given to Penn State students, followed by university faculty and staff, as well as eligible community members.
Opinion: Nittany Mall Casino Is a Bad Bet for Our Community’s Future
I’ve written something like 125 columns for StateCollege.com over the last six years. But never a “negative” piece. I’ve always felt it was my niche, even my calling, to lift up Happy Valley’s charitable organizations, groups like Strawberry Fields, Out of the Cold and Centre Volunteers in Medicine. And to salute unsung heroes in our community, people like Lydia Abdullah, Doug Arnold, Ellen Campbell and Dr. Roy Love.
Linda C Ackley (Cramer)
Name of Deceased Linda C Ackley (Cramer) Linda C. Ackley, 81, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born on February 1, 1941, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Lois E. (Strassner) Cramer. On December 29, 1973, in Gettysburg, PA, she married Richard E. Ackley, who survives at home.
Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks Closes After Nearly 14 Years in Business
A downtown State College sandwich shop has closed its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a Facebook post, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies is shutting down its downtown shop that called 119 S. Pugh St. home for almost 14 years. The franchise’s other location on North Atherton Street will remain open, according to owner Ben Lippincott.
State College to Host 3rd Annual Multicultural Unity Fair
State College Borough and the Community Diversity Group will host the third annual Multicultural Unity Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St. The fair, which was not held for the last two years because of COVID-19, was the vision of CDG...
Your Vote Could Help Bring a Free Outdoor Concert Series to State College
State College’s 3 Dots Downtown is in the running for a grant that could help bring more live entertainment to Happy Valley. But first, it needs your help. Through Sept. 21, you can vote online or by text to support 3 Dots’ proposal to host a free, three-year music series in downtown State College. Winning proposals would receive a $90,000 matching grant supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which seeks to improve access to “free, high-caliber entertainment” in public spaces across the country.
Application Deadline Approaching for Pennsylvania’s Marijuana Pardon Project
Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale project to quickly pardon people with certain low-level marijuana convictions, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. Eligible individuals have until Sept. 30 to apply online through the Marijuana Pardon Project, which was launched earlier this month by Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the Board of Pardons. The accelerated pardon program could potentially erase convictions for non-violent crimes for thousands of residents.
Despite Recent Rainfall, Centre County Remains Under Drought Watch
Though the region has experienced some rain over the past week, it hasn’t been nearly enough to lift Centre County out of a drought watch. Centre is one of 36 counties to remain under a drought watch, which was first declared on Aug. 31, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily reduce their water use by 5 to 10%, or about three to six gallons per day,
Headstone Preservation Gets a Lift at Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery
Preservation efforts at Bellefonte’s historic Union Cemetery took a major step forward on Aug. 20 when Steve Snyder, of Snyder and Co. Monuments, lifted several fallen headstones back to their original vertical positions. “I just love doing this stuff,” Snyder said. “I love bringing things back to life. This...
Food Truck Festival Benefiting Housing Transitions Returns to Downtown State College
Nearly a dozen local food trucks will set up in downtown State College this weekend to serve up some grub for a good cause. The Food Truck Rally in the Valley festival will take over the 200 block of South Allen Street from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. While admission is free, proceeds from food sales will benefit Housing Transitions and its services, including the Centre House homeless shelter and several housing assistance programs.
Final Plans Moving Forward for North Atherton Street Asian Market
Patton Township Planning Commission on Monday unanimously recommended the approval of a final land development plan for a new Asian market along North Atherton Street. The property, J&C Market, will feature a store that specializes in Asian foods and other retail goods. The new shop, proposed for 1869 N. Atherton St., would stand in the former location of Lohr’s Auto Sales and Service following substantial renovations and an addition.
Harris Township Supervisors Ask Water Authority to Continue Fluoridation
Harris Township’s Board of Supervisors wants the State College Borough Water Authority to reconsider its recent decision to begin the process of removing fluoride from the water supply serving approximately 75,000 people in and near the Centre Region. The township is one of six municipalities served at least in...
