Memphis, TN

Navy football drops conference matchup to Memphis

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — After dropping their season opener to Delaware 14-7, the Navy Midshipmen opened up conference play with a loss to Memphis 37-13.

“From the first game, there was no where to go but up,” said head coach Ken Niumatalolo. “Better, but still not good enough. Still too many mistakes.”

A better day for the offense, but still not enough, as they were outgained by nearly 200 yards.

“We didn’t get the job done today on offense,” said junior quarterback Tai Lavatai. “It’s kind of unfortunate that that is how it turned out to be.”

On the defensive side of the ball, after being the offenses security blanket week 1, they just couldn’t consistently get the job done.

“I think we are just a couple of plays away from being a really good defense,” said senior linebacker John Marshall. “A couple of doing our jobs away from maybe a lot of those passes not being completed today.”

The game started off similar to week 1, as Memphis went down the field in less than three minutes to score on their opening drive. The Tigers led 10-0 before Navy got on the board, as Lavatai hit Anton Hall for a 62-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.

Maryland HS football week 2 scores & highlights

Midway through the second quarter, Navy was driving, and had a chance to take the lead. However, Memphis cornerback Quindell Johnson snagged a key one-handed interception on a halfback pass from Maquel Haywood in the end zone.

“I take full responsibility,” said Niumatalolo. “I don’t need to put Maquel in that situation. I should have called a better play. We had them reeling a little bit, and that play changed the complexion of the game. When you play a team like that, you can’t miss those opportunities, and that was a pivotal turning point in the game.”

In the fourth quarter, Navy was able to get within ten points, after a 23-play drive that lasted over 11 minutes, and was capped off by a Lavatai one-yard rushing touchdown.

Unfortunately, it was short lived, as Memphis drove down the field on their next drive to score on a Brandon Thomas rushing touchdown that capped off a 13-play drive, and put the game out of reach.

Navy starts the 2022 season 0-2 for the second straight year. All things might not look be looking the best for the Midshipmen, but it’s only week 2, and there is a lot of season left.

“We are not going to quit,” said Niumatalolo. “I mean, we are all hurting, guys in our program are devastated, but we come back to work. We are not going to quit. We are just going to keep pressing forward.”

Navy will have their bye this upcoming week, and then it’s off to East Carolina September 24, as they play their first road game of the season against the Pirates.

