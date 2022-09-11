ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 pedestrians hit by a SUV in Montclare

By Jewell Hillery, Eli Ong
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Four pedestrians were hit by a car in a Montclare restaurant parking lot late Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in front of Las Islas Restaurant and ATI Therapy in the Montclare neighborhood when a black Chevy Tahoe hit four pedestrians after an argument in the parking lot.

The Tahoe driver then hit a Las Islas employee who was trying to help one of the pedestrians they hit before speeding off. The Tahoe was later recovered in the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue and is currently being held for investigation.

The conditions of the four pedestrians are currently unknown, but police said two were taken to Loyola University Medical Center, while another two were taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

