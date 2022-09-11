Read full article on original website
im drowning
4d ago
i dont go outside i live in the hood and it seems everyone likes being mean. Houston is a mean place to live
Tommy2020
5d ago
The benefits of Defunding the police instead of investing in criminal controls!
Tanweel Bey
4d ago
Only after we civilized Europe taught you knuckle draggers how to walk stripped of our culture history, land and resources. Now we're worthless. miss us with it.
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
fox26houston.com
Security guard shot to death outside Club Onyx in Houston; persons of interest sought
HOUSTON - Houston police say a security guard was shot and killed outside of Club Onyx early Wednesday morning. Police released photos of two persons of interest who they want to question about the shooting. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify them. The shooting was reported around...
cw39.com
Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Woman allegedly shot ex-boyfriend during physical fight in southeast Houston
The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend went into her home, and they got into a fight before she shot him in fear for her safety, police said.
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless. The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
cw39.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston Jack in the Box over alleged gunfire at customers
HOUSTON (CW39) — When Anthony Ramos came to Houston from Florida in February of 2021, he came for the employment opportunities the contractor would find fixing damage caused by the infamous deep freeze. When his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter came to visit him on March 3 of that...
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex
Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Heights High School, areas nearby after reports of unconfirmed shooting
HOUSTON – Here are some of the photos we’re gathering at KPRC 2 near Heights High School and areas nearby after reports of an unconfirmed shooting on Tuesday. Get full coverage on Click2Houston.com and in our report. From KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogan: “Police tell families, waiting by Heights...
Heights High School in lockdown after reports of ‘active shooter’ as Houston, Texas, cops rush to clear building
POLICE rushed to a Texas high school that was placed on lockdown after receiving false reports of a mass shooting on Tuesday, cops said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there are no injuries to report following the shooting hysteria at Heights High School. Police received a shooting in progress...
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
