Syracuse throttles UConn in first road test of the season

EAST HARTFORD, CONN. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse continued its impressive start to the season with a 48-14 win over UConn on the road. Dino Babers and the Orange improves to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

SU would jump on the Huskies early, scoring on its first seven possessions. The Orange led 27-7 at the half.

Garrett Shrader had another stellar performance under center for Syracuse. The starting QB was 20-23 for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two scores on the ground.

Sean Tucker carried the ball 27 times, for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse racked up 465 yards of total offense, holding UConn to 202 yards.

SU returns to action next Saturday at home against Purdue. Kickoff is set for Noon on ESPN2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.