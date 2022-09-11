ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox17.com

Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified

The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
fox17.com

THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

La Vergne man arrested for soliciting, inappropriately messaging a child

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday for solicitating and inappropriately messaging a minor. In July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) received information from the Walton County, Florida Sherriff's Department, related to an online solicitation operation dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” according to TBI.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two more teenagers charged in Nashville shooting death of 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two suspects were booked on criminal charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the death of a 16-year-old on Sunday. Kyvion McGill, 15, and Davone Elliott, 15 are the two suspects recently charged for the shooting death of Antonio Baker Jr. in the 500 lock of South 5th Street in the James Cayce public housing development, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

