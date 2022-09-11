Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
whopam.com
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
fox17.com
THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
fox17.com
Crews work to extinguish fire on Cumberland River barge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to Visco Drive for reports of a fire Cumberland River barge in downtown Nashville. When crews arrived to the scene, they found a barge in the water on fire, according to NFD. Crews have contained the fire o...
fox17.com
La Vergne man arrested for soliciting, inappropriately messaging a child
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday for solicitating and inappropriately messaging a minor. In July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) received information from the Walton County, Florida Sherriff's Department, related to an online solicitation operation dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” according to TBI.
fox17.com
Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
fox17.com
Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
fox17.com
Third Nashville student arrested this week for threatening violence toward a school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Thursday, the third student this week has been arrested for making violent threats towards a school on Instagram. A 13-year-old Thurgood Marshall Middle School student that threatened mass violence on a school was identified with the help of Instagram and Verizon, Metro Police report.
fox17.com
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for killing Nashville nurse in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for a crash Wednesday that killed a Nashville nurse. A warrant has been issued against 24-year-old James Jones for a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East, according to Metro Police. The preliminary investigation...
fox17.com
TN juvenile in custody after stealing grandmother's vehicle, fleeing from hit-and-run
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in custody after police say he stole his grandmother's vehicle from Hendersonville, Tennessee and was involved in a hit-and-run. Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) said they saw the stolen vehicle in Kentucky after the hit-and-run in Gallatin, Tennessee. The juvenile retreated back to...
fox17.com
Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
fox17.com
Two more teenagers charged in Nashville shooting death of 16-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two suspects were booked on criminal charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the death of a 16-year-old on Sunday. Kyvion McGill, 15, and Davone Elliott, 15 are the two suspects recently charged for the shooting death of Antonio Baker Jr. in the 500 lock of South 5th Street in the James Cayce public housing development, according to Metro Police.
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Comments / 0