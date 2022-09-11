Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emerson Boro over Cresskill- Boys soccer recap
Charles Caiola scored a first half goal to lead Emerson Boro to a 1-0 win over Cresskill in Cresskill. Jared Scharf had the assist on Caiola’s game-winner, and also made seven saves to earn the shutout for Emerson Boro (2-1). Cresskill dropped to 2-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Colonia ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Colonia played J.P. Stevens to a 0-0 draw, in Edison. Aidan Daly made 12 saves for Colonia (2-1-1). Ajit Mallavarapu recorded eight saves for J.P. Stevens (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
Deptford over Clearview - Girls soccer recap
Sophia Henry scored the lone goal of the contest as Deptford took down Clearview 1-0 in Deptford. A scoreless game at halftime saw Deptford (3-1) take control in the second half. It finished with eight shots on goal compared to four from Clearview (1-3). Isabella Norman made five saves in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Girls soccer: Morristown takes down Roxbury (PHOTOS)
Cameron McGinley tallied a goal and an assist to lead Morristown in a 2-0 victory over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Morristown (2-1) scored twice in the second half after a scoreless opening half. Sophia Aznar added on a goal to the win. Adelina Galea finished with five saves to earn the...
No. 1 Westfield blanks New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Chiara Cosenza scored two goals as Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, remains unbeaten on the year after a 6-0 victory over New Providence in New Providence. Westfield (4-0) had five different players score a goal in the victory. It finished with 15 shots on goal compared to four from New Providence (0-2-1).
No. 12 Ramsey over River Dell - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Tredici scored a second half goal to lead Ramsey to a 1-0 win over River Dell in Oradell. Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, is now 2-1 and has won two in a row after an opening 2-1 loss to current No. 3 Kearny. Kiran Dewan got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Somerville over Bound Brook- Boys soccer recap
Max Broadbent’s second half goal helped propel Somerville to a 1-0 win over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Tayden White had the assist on Broadbent’s goal for Somerville (3-1). Jake Cohen made nine saves to earn the shutout. Bound Brook fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Lakeland over West Milford - Girls soccer recap
Sam Dammers had a goal and an assist as Lakedland defeated West Milford, 3-2 in Wanaque. Also scoring goals for the winners were Morgan Deady and Adelyn Smith. Natalie Centurione added two assists, while Frankie Medici had 14 saves. Lakeland (3-1) had eight shots on goal, compared to 15 for...
Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley
Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
No. 18 Scotch Plains-Fanwood holds off No. 11 Summit - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Fei scored the only goal of the game as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated No. 11 Summit 1-0 in Summit. Jayvon Young assisted on Fei’s goal with Graham Kois tallying three saves. The game was scoreless at the half until Scotch Plains-Fanwood (3-1)...
North Arlington over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Stanzione and Mert Kutlutan each scored twice to lead North Arlington to a 5-0 win over Weehawken, in North Arlington. Tomas Custodio also scored in the win. Patrick Lind needed just one save to earn the shutout for North Arlington (3-0). Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-2).
Princeton over Ewing - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Matese’s unassisted second half goal broke a 1-1 tie and gave Princeton a 2-1 win over Ewing at Princeton. James Reynolds scored the first goal for Princeton, with Patrick Kenah earning the assist. Princeton (4-0) has allowed just two goals this season. Keeper Oleg Brennan made three saves...
Bound Brook over South Hunterdon - Girls soccer recap
Maylin Guzman-Hernandez and Kiara Chac each scored twice as Bound Brook defeated South Hunterdon, 6-0 in Bound Brook. Sara Thiessen and Tiffany Porres also scored for Bound Brook (1-2). Casey Miller contributed two assists. South Hunterdon fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 14 Montclair over West Essex- Boys soccer recap
Filippo Gaisie scored twice to propel Montclair, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over West Essex in North Caldwell. Gibson Adams had two assists for Montclair (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Josh Modiano also had a goal, while Liam Thatcher made four saves in the win.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0